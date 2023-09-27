accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5962
visites since opening :
9542050
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[Netflix] Devil May Cry: Premier Teaser
L'anime Devil May Cry par Netflix a le droit a un premier teaser (bon ça sera pas le meilleur charadesign de Dante)
koji
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 05:01 PM
Ca sent tres bon
sadagast
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 05:20 PM
Ah le DMC de Adi Shankar ! Ouah ça fait 5 ans qu'il en a parlé et aujourd'hui, on voit enfin le bout du tunnel: Un aperçu. Hâte de voir ça perso. Et le Studio Mir, c'est toujours aussi bon, y a pas à dire.
J'espère qu'elle sera à la hauteur de l'Anime de Madhouse de 2007 qui est tout aussi excellent.
colt
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 05:20 PM
avec adi shankar tout est bon !
rikimaru
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 05:28 PM
Je pensais que c'était Trigger derrière au vu du dessin de Dante.
yanssou
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 05:50 PM
ça sent du lourd , en plus a l'aube de la s5 de Catlevania demain
shao
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 05:51 PM
colt
Alors non, pas forcément ( tout n'était pas bon dans Catlesvania par exemple) mais au moins, on peut être sur que l'animation sera au rendez-vous avec le studio Mir. (bien mieux qu'avec Catlevania justement)
colt
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 06:07 PM
shao
euh non castlevania j'ai kiffer de ouf dans toutes les saisons
shao
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 06:23 PM
colt
Tant mieux si t'as kiffé alors. Perso, J'ai eu des hauts et des bas avec cette série. Autant sur le scénario qu'avec l'animation. Parfois, c'était très bien et parfois c'était pas ouf voir naze sur certains passage.
weldar
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 06:41 PM
Bon, au moins les blagues sur les chèvres et Dante qui fait un "fist" ça me choquera moins qu'un Castlevania où les dialogues c'était du n'importe quoi avec quelques traitement douteux de personnages (Alucard et Hector).
Et graphiquement, ça devrait être solide!
akinen
posted
the 09/27/2023 at 08:01 PM
J’espère un peu moins de violence gratuite et plus de scénario (par rapport à castlevania)
