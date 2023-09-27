profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
[Netflix] Devil May Cry: Premier Teaser
L'anime Devil May Cry par Netflix a le droit a un premier teaser (bon ça sera pas le meilleur charadesign de Dante)

    posted the 09/27/2023 at 04:53 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    koji posted the 09/27/2023 at 05:01 PM
    Ca sent tres bon
    sadagast posted the 09/27/2023 at 05:20 PM
    Ah le DMC de Adi Shankar ! Ouah ça fait 5 ans qu'il en a parlé et aujourd'hui, on voit enfin le bout du tunnel: Un aperçu. Hâte de voir ça perso. Et le Studio Mir, c'est toujours aussi bon, y a pas à dire.
    J'espère qu'elle sera à la hauteur de l'Anime de Madhouse de 2007 qui est tout aussi excellent.
    colt posted the 09/27/2023 at 05:20 PM
    avec adi shankar tout est bon !
    rikimaru posted the 09/27/2023 at 05:28 PM
    Je pensais que c'était Trigger derrière au vu du dessin de Dante.
    yanssou posted the 09/27/2023 at 05:50 PM
    ça sent du lourd , en plus a l'aube de la s5 de Catlevania demain
    shao posted the 09/27/2023 at 05:51 PM
    colt
    Alors non, pas forcément ( tout n'était pas bon dans Catlesvania par exemple) mais au moins, on peut être sur que l'animation sera au rendez-vous avec le studio Mir. (bien mieux qu'avec Catlevania justement)
    colt posted the 09/27/2023 at 06:07 PM
    shao euh non castlevania j'ai kiffer de ouf dans toutes les saisons
    shao posted the 09/27/2023 at 06:23 PM
    colt
    Tant mieux si t'as kiffé alors. Perso, J'ai eu des hauts et des bas avec cette série. Autant sur le scénario qu'avec l'animation. Parfois, c'était très bien et parfois c'était pas ouf voir naze sur certains passage.
    weldar posted the 09/27/2023 at 06:41 PM
    Bon, au moins les blagues sur les chèvres et Dante qui fait un "fist" ça me choquera moins qu'un Castlevania où les dialogues c'était du n'importe quoi avec quelques traitement douteux de personnages (Alucard et Hector).
    Et graphiquement, ça devrait être solide!
    akinen posted the 09/27/2023 at 08:01 PM
    J’espère un peu moins de violence gratuite et plus de scénario (par rapport à castlevania)
