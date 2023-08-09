profile
Popucom: Un "Puzzle Adventure Platformer" chinois jouable en coop splitté annoncé sur PS5, PS4 & PC
Hypergryph (Arknight) annonce Popucom, un "puzzle adventure platformer" en coop local ou online jusqu'a 4 sur PS5, PS4 et PC.













    posted the 09/08/2023 at 11:46 PM by guiguif
