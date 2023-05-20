profile
Jeux Vidéo
274
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4787
visites since opening : 7213406
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Link (Masque Zora) façon PlatinumGames : Glaciered ?

En voyant ce trailer, j'ai pensé à Link avec le masque Zora (Majora's Mask) + les coups à la Bayonetta (avec la lune en plus), ou c'est moi...



https://store.steampowered.com/app/2052300/Glaciered/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/20/2023 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    e3ologue posted the 05/20/2023 at 01:14 PM
    Ça a l'air éclaté
    Mais après en terme d'originalité c'est 10/10
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo