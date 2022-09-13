accueil
profile
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Who likes this ?
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5571
visites since opening :
8426441
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[Exclue PS5] Stellar Blade (Project Eve): Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau Trailer pour Project Eve alias desormais Stellar Blade qui est désormais edité par Sony.
Le jeu sera donc une exclue PS5 meme si une sortie PC n'est pas a exclure.
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
rikimaru
,
colt
,
sora78
,
destati
,
icebergbrulant
,
gaeon
posted the 09/13/2022 at 10:19 PM by
guiguif
comments (
16
)
chronokami
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:23 PM
très sympa. Une thématique très matrixienne
sora78
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:24 PM
ça tue !!
Mais j'avais lu en début d'année qu'il sortait partout ??
Au final édité par Sony en exclusivité console PS5.
nosphor68
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:25 PM
Certes c’est jolie y’a rien à dire mais ça n’a pas l’âme d’un Bayonetta 3 n’en déplaise à certains
lion93
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:26 PM
sora78
Je pense que ça a fait comme pour Lost Exil, Sony a du envoyer quelque gars pour les aider. Le projet au départ, c'était une copie de Nier A.
lion93
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:27 PM
sora78
Lost Soul Aside %
nosphor68
Après Bayonetta, niveau scénario et univers, c'est à chier.
colt
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:28 PM
guiguif
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:28 PM
nosphor68
Vu la DA du dernier...
sora78
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:31 PM
nosphor68
Il en restera plus fluide et bien moins flou.
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:33 PM
nosphor68
Je suis 100x plus attiré par Stellar Blade que par la série Bayonetta, mais n'ayant pas de PS5 ça attendra. Et vu le type de série que le studio produit je suis content de voir un jeu d'action de cette trempe haha.
rikimaru
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:34 PM
Ça semble pas mal même si je préfère le style anime de Hyung Tae-Kim. D'ailleurs, à ce propos, je ne dirais pas non à un petit Magna Carta 3
.
guiguif
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:40 PM
sora78
Oui, memem ça sortira surement aussi sur PC a terme
tolgafury
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:44 PM
masharu
Et vu le type de série que le studio produit je suis content de voir un jeu d'action de cette trempe haha.
Comment ça ? C'est pas leur premier jeu AAA fait par le studio ?
sora78
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:54 PM
Le rendu des personnages et les animations sont super important pour moi dans un jeu. Et là ce rendu est magnifique pour un jeu d'action futuriste avec un DA type anime.
L'un des plus beau que j'ai vu d'ailleurs.
Après c'est sur que la DA ne parlera pas à tout le monde. Comme moi qui est totalement hermétique à la DA d'absolument tous les jeux platinum games hors Nier Automata.
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 10:58 PM
tolgafury
Oui, mais j'entend jeux avec des personnages de fiction féminin sexy
. ShiftUp c'est le studio derrière les jeux mobiles Destiny Child et le prochain Goddess of Victory, et deuxièmement c'est surtout le studio de Hyung Tae-Kim un artiste connu pour notamment être le chara-designer de Blade and Soul ou Magna Carta, il est producteur ici mais c'est dans la suite logique.
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 11:02 PM
D'ailleurs je suis étonné que Sony fini par éditer ce jeu.
suzukube
posted
the 09/14/2022 at 12:00 AM
masharu
Jt'aime plus.
