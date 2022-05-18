accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
articles :
4307
visites since opening :
6150645
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Résultat] Top "10" / Opening jeux vidéo / Gamekyo
Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les Opening :
7) Sonic CD / 5 Points
7) Chrono Trigger / 5 Points
-intro SNES :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSn24qQ1vAQ
-
7) Kingdom Hearts II / 5 Points
7) Kingdom Hearts / 5 Points
6) Wild Arms / 6 Points
2) Chrono Cross / 9 Points
2) SoulEdge -SoulBlade- / 9 Points
2) Final Fantasy VIII / 9 Points
2) Final Fantasy VII / 9 Points
-J'ai ajouté les points des deux versions, car c'est la même intro-
1) Metal Gear Solid 2 / 10 Points
Il n'y a que des "opening" japonais dans le top "10"
L'éditeur tiers le plus représenté est Square-enix.
Merci aux 25 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Tout les opening avec leur point respectif
famimax
posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
6
)
6
)
nosphor68
posted
the 05/18/2022 at 01:36 PM
Classement 100% Jap
J’aurais aimé voir un The Last Of Us dans ce classement par exemple
famimax
posted
the 05/18/2022 at 01:45 PM
nosphor68
Ouais c'était pas mal, aprés je sais pas si le sondage portait sur les opening (generique quoi) ou les intro elle même (même jouable), sinon il y aurait eu aussi SH2, il y a pas eu mieux comme intro (si si ^^)
famimax
posted
the 05/18/2022 at 01:46 PM
Nicolasgourry
Ah tu pourrais faire un sondage comme ça, le meilleur 1er niveau/intro
psxbox
posted
the 05/18/2022 at 01:47 PM
Moi j aurais bien vu celle otogi 2
https://youtu.be/kbV_uHluZbk
mais ca me va
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/18/2022 at 01:48 PM
famimax
déjà pour "opening", c'était déjà pas évident, car effectivement, ça peut être comprit "générique" ou "le début du jeu", même moi je ne savais pas quoi mettre comme "titre" exact.
L'idée de ton sondage est bonne
evojink
posted
the 05/18/2022 at 01:49 PM
C'est vrai que l'intro d'MGS 2 m'avais scotché à époque. + La suprise de se retrouver à jouer avec Raiden au lieu de Snake.
L'idée de ton sondage est bonne