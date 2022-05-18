profile
[Résultat] Top "10" / Opening jeux vidéo / Gamekyo


Voici « le top 10 » Gamekyo concernant les Opening :

7) Sonic CD / 5 Points


7) Chrono Trigger / 5 Points

-intro SNES : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSn24qQ1vAQ-

7) Kingdom Hearts II / 5 Points


7) Kingdom Hearts / 5 Points


6) Wild Arms / 6 Points


2) Chrono Cross / 9 Points


2) SoulEdge -SoulBlade- / 9 Points


2) Final Fantasy VIII / 9 Points


2) Final Fantasy VII / 9 Points

-J'ai ajouté les points des deux versions, car c'est la même intro-


1) Metal Gear Solid 2 / 10 Points


Il n'y a que des "opening" japonais dans le top "10"
L'éditeur tiers le plus représenté est Square-enix.

Merci aux 25 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les opening avec leur point respectif
    famimax
    posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    nosphor68 posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:36 PM
    Classement 100% Jap
    J’aurais aimé voir un The Last Of Us dans ce classement par exemple
    famimax posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:45 PM
    nosphor68 Ouais c'était pas mal, aprés je sais pas si le sondage portait sur les opening (generique quoi) ou les intro elle même (même jouable), sinon il y aurait eu aussi SH2, il y a pas eu mieux comme intro (si si ^^)
    famimax posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:46 PM
    Nicolasgourry Ah tu pourrais faire un sondage comme ça, le meilleur 1er niveau/intro
    psxbox posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:47 PM
    Moi j aurais bien vu celle otogi 2 https://youtu.be/kbV_uHluZbk mais ca me va
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:48 PM
    famimax déjà pour "opening", c'était déjà pas évident, car effectivement, ça peut être comprit "générique" ou "le début du jeu", même moi je ne savais pas quoi mettre comme "titre" exact.
    L'idée de ton sondage est bonne
    evojink posted the 05/18/2022 at 01:49 PM
    C'est vrai que l'intro d'MGS 2 m'avais scotché à époque. + La suprise de se retrouver à jouer avec Raiden au lieu de Snake.
