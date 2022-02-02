accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
[PC] Bloodborne: Le demake PS1 dispo en DDL
Le demake PS1 pour PC de Bloodborne de Lilith Walther est sorti il y a deux jours et est disponible a cette adresse
https://b0tster.itch.io/bbpsx
posted the 02/02/2022 at 12:27 PM by
guiguif
sora78
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 12:28 PM
Vivement le remake par Bluepoint et un mode photo digne de celui de Demon's Souls
kirk
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 12:48 PM
Je préféré attendre l'original sur pc ou me le refaire sur ps4. Mais vu comment ils s'en cognent des prod jap chez sony y aura un émulateur performant d'ici là. T_T
nyseko
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 12:52 PM
En terme de polygones, c'est quand même au dessus de ce que faisait la PS1.
weldar
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 12:56 PM
Nyseko
C'est réalisé avec l'UE4, le rendu est impossible pour un "vrai" jeu PSx, mais l'auteure a su relooker avec une esthétique proche de cet ère.
Bon, ils sont où les ninjas de Nintendo pour bloquer le jeu et enfoncer Gilvasunner pour uploader les musiques au passage? Ah non, je me trompe d'éditeur.
nyseko
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 12:59 PM
weldar
Il a dégeulassé l'image avec un filtre quoi. Et pouf, ça fait rendu PS1.
arquion
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 01:05 PM
Je trouve que ça lui donne un côté très Nightmare Créature.
gareauxloups
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 01:34 PM
Ça va se faire cancel, faut pas lambiner... Sinon hâte de voir le demake
PS1
de
Rift Apart
, my SSD is ready !
whookid
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 01:38 PM
sora78
C'est une légende urbaine comme un Bloodborne 2
Moi je voudrais juste un patch 60fps je suis modeste en attente
5120x2880
posted
the 02/02/2022 at 01:44 PM
Whookid
Ça existe non-officiellement.
