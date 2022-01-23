profile
nicolasgourry > blog
J'ai loupé "une annonce majeure" ?
Cette semaine un article d'un membre "Une nouvelle annonce majeure dans le courant de la semaine ?"

Si vous pensiez que Xbox / Activision était la plus grande actualité sur les jeux de la journée / de la semaine, attendez.
https://twitter.com/garywhitta/status/1483493313952972805


J'ai loupé un truc (à moins qu'une annonce arrive un dimanche après midi...) ?
    famimax posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:09 PM
    https://youtu.be/nULp0pGKCS8
    alexkidd posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:09 PM
    Microsoft va racheter Sony et Nintendo
    alexkidd posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:11 PM
    famimax
    cladstrife59 posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:17 PM
    alexkidd
    tac93 posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:19 PM
    Un journaliste qui voulait son heure de gloire.
    sora78 posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:22 PM
    Des conneries encore.

    tac93 Sauf que c'est plus un journaliste depuis longtemps.
    famimax posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:23 PM
    En fait la grosse news JV du moment c'est surtout que Julien Chieze va reprendre Gameblog, ca a éclipsé le rachat de MS dans le monde entier (et même l'actu sur le covid)
    martymcfly posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:25 PM
    C’est un Youtubeur qui avait lancé ce truc pour teaser la sortie d’une de ses nouvelle vidéo.
    heracles posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:27 PM
    famimax Le retour de la Xbox One
    mafacenligne posted the 01/23/2022 at 02:42 PM
    sony va présenter la PS5 Pro ,le PSVR 2 et de nouveau abonnement et des teasers de jeu pour 2024 .
