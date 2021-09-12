accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Dragon Ball Z: Si vous etes fan et avez 270 euros à lacher
La boite a musique Tapion est en stock et il ne reste plus que 2 exemplaires sur JustforGame.
https://www.shop-justforgames.com/boite-a-musique-dragon-ball-z-c2x36641297
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
amassous
posted the 12/09/2021 at 11:54 AM by
guiguif
comments (
19
)
testament
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 11:55 AM
Amassous
Fonce ma gueule.
nady
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:00 PM
Amassous
Tu nous fait un unboxing ?
axlenz
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:10 PM
Amassous
Tu nous fait une vidéo où tu te l'enfonces sur un site X ?
raioh
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:15 PM
Elle a même pas la même shape que celle du film
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:16 PM
On peut trouver ce genre de boîte a musique a GIFI pour moins cher
fuji
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:27 PM
10e sur aliexpress et en version portable en + et t'as meme makafushigi
270e pour ca lol ...
sonilka
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:29 PM
Le stagiaire gérant le site à du faire une erreur avec la virgule, le vrai prix c'est 26,99€.
noishe
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:32 PM
raioh
C'est ça qui m'a le plus choqué lorsque je l'ai vue y'a quelques mois.
Les mecs te font une boîte à musique à 300 euros, vendu comme un produit fidèle de qualité, mais ils sont même pas foutus de lui donner la même forme, ni même les petit pieds
kikoo31
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:32 PM
axlenz
lol t con
guiguif
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:39 PM
fuji
envois un lien
asakk
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 12:45 PM
fuji
guiguif
4,35€!!
https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/1005001641262396.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.292d46d2JUuDxi&algo_pvid=e295a5cd-b454-4ef4-ac9c-53cc201166a2&algo_exp_id=e295a5cd-b454-4ef4-ac9c-53cc201166a2-0&pdp_ext_f=%7B%22sku_id%22%3A%2212000016944216360%22%7D
kikoo31
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 01:08 PM
asakk
guiguif
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 01:10 PM
asakk
ouais bon c'est les memes trucs que tu trouve sur Etsy and co a faire tourner soit meme a la main
fdestroyer
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 01:22 PM
Ouais mais au final c'est pas un peu dangereux? Tu risques de libérer Hildergarn non?
5120x2880
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 01:22 PM
Plutôt en a acheter une unique à un professionnel, on devrait être à un peu moins de 200€.
amassous
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 01:24 PM
testament
Trop chère 270 c'est la moitié de lalle retour Japon.
nady
passer moi tous 1euros sur le site et jle prends JE LE VEUT !!!!!
axlenz
?????????????????????????????????? Qu'est ce tu raconte frèrot?
fuji
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 01:36 PM
Asakk
ah bah c'est encore moins cher tiens !
Guiguif
franchement pour la différence de prix meme s'il fallait faire 50 pompes a chaques fois pour que ca tourne je prend celui a 4e
guiguif
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 02:19 PM
fuji
c'est sur x)
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 02:38 PM
fdestroyer
