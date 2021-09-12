profile
Dragon Ball Z: Si vous etes fan et avez 270 euros à lacher
La boite a musique Tapion est en stock et il ne reste plus que 2 exemplaires sur JustforGame.

https://www.shop-justforgames.com/boite-a-musique-dragon-ball-z-c2x36641297

    posted the 12/09/2021 at 11:54 AM by guiguif
    comments (19)
    testament posted the 12/09/2021 at 11:55 AM
    Amassous Fonce ma gueule.
    nady posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:00 PM
    Amassous Tu nous fait un unboxing ?
    axlenz posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:10 PM
    Amassous Tu nous fait une vidéo où tu te l'enfonces sur un site X ?
    raioh posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:15 PM
    Elle a même pas la même shape que celle du film
    ducknsexe posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:16 PM
    On peut trouver ce genre de boîte a musique a GIFI pour moins cher
    fuji posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:27 PM
    10e sur aliexpress et en version portable en + et t'as meme makafushigi
    270e pour ca lol ...
    sonilka posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:29 PM
    Le stagiaire gérant le site à du faire une erreur avec la virgule, le vrai prix c'est 26,99€.
    noishe posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:32 PM
    raioh C'est ça qui m'a le plus choqué lorsque je l'ai vue y'a quelques mois.

    Les mecs te font une boîte à musique à 300 euros, vendu comme un produit fidèle de qualité, mais ils sont même pas foutus de lui donner la même forme, ni même les petit pieds
    kikoo31 posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:32 PM
    axlenz lol t con
    guiguif posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:39 PM
    fuji envois un lien
    asakk posted the 12/09/2021 at 12:45 PM
    fuji guiguif 4,35€!!

    https://fr.aliexpress.com/item/1005001641262396.html?spm=a2g0o.productlist.0.0.292d46d2JUuDxi&algo_pvid=e295a5cd-b454-4ef4-ac9c-53cc201166a2&algo_exp_id=e295a5cd-b454-4ef4-ac9c-53cc201166a2-0&pdp_ext_f=%7B%22sku_id%22%3A%2212000016944216360%22%7D
    kikoo31 posted the 12/09/2021 at 01:08 PM
    asakk
    guiguif posted the 12/09/2021 at 01:10 PM
    asakk ouais bon c'est les memes trucs que tu trouve sur Etsy and co a faire tourner soit meme a la main
    fdestroyer posted the 12/09/2021 at 01:22 PM
    Ouais mais au final c'est pas un peu dangereux? Tu risques de libérer Hildergarn non?
    5120x2880 posted the 12/09/2021 at 01:22 PM
    Plutôt en a acheter une unique à un professionnel, on devrait être à un peu moins de 200€.
    amassous posted the 12/09/2021 at 01:24 PM
    testament Trop chère 270 c'est la moitié de lalle retour Japon.

    nady passer moi tous 1euros sur le site et jle prends JE LE VEUT !!!!!

    axlenz ?????????????????????????????????? Qu'est ce tu raconte frèrot?
    fuji posted the 12/09/2021 at 01:36 PM
    Asakk ah bah c'est encore moins cher tiens !
    Guiguif franchement pour la différence de prix meme s'il fallait faire 50 pompes a chaques fois pour que ca tourne je prend celui a 4e
    guiguif posted the 12/09/2021 at 02:19 PM
    fuji c'est sur x)
    jaysennnin posted the 12/09/2021 at 02:38 PM
    fdestroyer
