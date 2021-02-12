profile
Solar Ash: 9/10 chez Gamekult + Video d'Exserv
Gamekult a mis 9/10 au nouveau jeu des createurs d' Hyper Light Drifter

Pour l'heure le jeu a un Meta de 79% sur PC comme sur PS5.

Video decouverte d'Exserv
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/solar-ash-kingdom-3050880325/test.html
    posted the 12/02/2021 at 03:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    jaysennnin posted the 12/02/2021 at 04:10 PM
    gamekult ces élistes toujours en train de hyper le moindre jeu indé
    churos45 posted the 12/02/2021 at 04:12 PM
    Ce sont plutôt de gros blasés qui n'aiment pas le jeu-vidéo. 9 est trop bas comme note
    rbz posted the 12/02/2021 at 04:31 PM
    je me ferais plus avoir par un avis de xserv et puyo perso.
    ils font bien leurs taff mais clairement je me retrouve pas dans leurs gouts donc c'est mort.
    liquidus posted the 12/02/2021 at 04:35 PM
    rbz Ca fait 5 ans que Exserv n'est plus chez GK
    zekk posted the 12/02/2021 at 04:39 PM
    rbz
    rbz posted the 12/02/2021 at 04:40 PM
    liquidus je suis au courant.
