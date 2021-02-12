accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Solar Ash: 9/10 chez Gamekult + Video d'Exserv
Gamekult a mis 9/10 au nouveau jeu des createurs d' Hyper Light Drifter
Pour l'heure le jeu a un Meta de 79% sur PC comme sur PS5.
Video decouverte d'Exserv
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/solar-ash-kingdom-3050880325/test.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
gareauxloups
posted the 12/02/2021 at 03:56 PM by
guiguif
comments (
6
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/02/2021 at 04:10 PM
gamekult ces élistes toujours en train de hyper le moindre jeu indé
churos45
posted
the 12/02/2021 at 04:12 PM
Ce sont plutôt de gros blasés qui n'aiment pas le jeu-vidéo. 9 est trop bas comme note
rbz
posted
the 12/02/2021 at 04:31 PM
je me ferais plus avoir par un avis de xserv et puyo perso.
ils font bien leurs taff mais clairement je me retrouve pas dans leurs gouts donc c'est mort.
liquidus
posted
the 12/02/2021 at 04:35 PM
rbz
Ca fait 5 ans que Exserv n'est plus chez GK
zekk
posted
the 12/02/2021 at 04:39 PM
rbz
rbz
posted
the 12/02/2021 at 04:40 PM
liquidus
je suis au courant.
