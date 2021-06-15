profile
Metroid Dread: Trailer
Et voila, toujours pas de MP4 mais :

    posted the 06/15/2021 at 04:50 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    wu posted the 06/15/2021 at 04:51 PM
    J'ai toujours cru que Metroid Dread c'était un fantasme de fanboy du net
    metroidvania posted the 06/15/2021 at 04:53 PM
    De la tuerie j adore
    masharu posted the 06/15/2021 at 04:57 PM
    wu C'était un jeu annulé à l'époque de la DS.
    amorphe posted the 06/15/2021 at 04:58 PM
    Encore un trailer que je vais regarder 300 fois...
    drybowser posted the 06/15/2021 at 04:59 PM
    sacré annonce quand meme ils ont bien gardé le secret jusqu'au bout .. et en même temps ça aurait leaké avant personne n y aurait jamais cru
    ducknsexe posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:00 PM
    je suis en ce moment le treehouse de metroid et frachement c'est tres bon, techniquement c est solid .
    rbz posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
    les premières secondes m'ont fais très peur et finalement, bah ça marche bien.
    xenofamicom posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
    Hormis son aspect de jeu indé, c'est une belle surprise de ce Direct.

    Mercury Steam est toujours au développement, et ils utilisent beaucoup de bonnes idées de Samus Returns
    kidicarus posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
    wu non c'était un jeu annoncés sur ds il y a 16 ans
    nyseko posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:03 PM
    La meilleure annonce de cet E3 ! Et de loin !
    spazer posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:03 PM
    amorphe : La même, cela va de soi ^^
    nakata posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:04 PM
    Day one
    spazer posted the 06/15/2021 at 05:05 PM
    xenofamicom : Mercury Steam sûr ? Dans ce cas, on devrait les voir lors du TreeHouse...
