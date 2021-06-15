accueil
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5030
visites since opening :
6992323
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Metroid Dread: Trailer
Et voila, toujours pas de MP4 mais :
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
spazer
posted the 06/15/2021 at 04:50 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
13
)
wu
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 04:51 PM
J'ai toujours cru que Metroid Dread c'était un fantasme de fanboy du net
metroidvania
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 04:53 PM
De la tuerie j adore
masharu
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 04:57 PM
wu
C'était un jeu annulé à l'époque de la DS.
amorphe
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 04:58 PM
Encore un trailer que je vais regarder 300 fois...
drybowser
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 04:59 PM
sacré annonce quand meme ils ont bien gardé le secret jusqu'au bout .. et en même temps ça aurait leaké avant personne n y aurait jamais cru
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:00 PM
je suis en ce moment le treehouse de metroid et frachement c'est tres bon, techniquement c est solid .
rbz
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
les premières secondes m'ont fais très peur et finalement, bah ça marche bien.
xenofamicom
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
Hormis son aspect de jeu indé, c'est une belle surprise de ce Direct.
Mercury Steam est toujours au développement, et ils utilisent beaucoup de bonnes idées de Samus Returns
kidicarus
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
wu
non c'était un jeu annoncés sur ds il y a 16 ans
nyseko
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:03 PM
La meilleure annonce de cet E3 ! Et de loin !
spazer
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:03 PM
amorphe
: La même, cela va de soi ^^
nakata
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:04 PM
Day one
spazer
posted
the 06/15/2021 at 05:05 PM
xenofamicom
: Mercury Steam sûr ? Dans ce cas, on devrait les voir lors du TreeHouse...
Mercury Steam est toujours au développement, et ils utilisent beaucoup de bonnes idées de Samus Returns