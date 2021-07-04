profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4942
visites since opening : 6790357
guiguif > blog
all
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX: Nouveau Trailer
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX balance un nouveau trailer avec l'annonce d'une version PS5/SX (pour ceux qui douteraient de la fluidité sur PS4/One sans doute )

    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gastonmacoute, cail2, gareauxloups, mithrandir, shigerumawa, vincecastel, aiolia081
    posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:15 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    hyoga57 posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:19 PM
    Cool pour le trailer, en espérant une version boîte sur PS4, Switch et Xbox One.
    gastonmacoute posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:20 PM
    Enorme FAN du jeu de la première heure sur MASTER SYSTEM !! j'ai 40 piges, j'ai eu la Master System avec ce jeu, donc ça m'a marqué à vie !!! J'attends ce remake !!!!
    #MOIJEMOIJE
    cail2 posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:20 PM
    Je sais pas ce que donnera le gameplay du jeu fini mais visuellement je le trouve soigné déjà.
    sk8mag posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:32 PM
    gastonmacoute, pareil
    johnpit posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:32 PM
    hyoga57 une version boîte à est déjà en preco sur just for games à 30 sur ps4, ps5 (2 versions différentes) et xbox one/ séries. Il est à 35€ sur Switch. Il faut compter 35€ de plus pour la collector
    shigerumawa posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:48 PM
    sale comment ils pétrifient Mario au début de la vidéo.
    darksector posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:49 PM
    Han mais ça sort d'où
    Énorme mon 1er jeu ms, inclus dans la console
    mithrandir posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:49 PM
    Ça fleure bon l'enfance !!!
    hatefield posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:50 PM
    J'aime pas trop la DA.
    kwentyn posted the 04/07/2021 at 04:55 PM
    sk8mag gastonmacoute idem, 1ere console et le jeu pre installé dedans, avec ma mère on n'a jamais réussi a finir
    neoaxle posted the 04/07/2021 at 05:05 PM
    Hatefield Nous sommes deux alors.
    Gastonmacoute Sk8mag Kwentyn Idem la Master System 2 pour moi malheureusement je n'ai jamais pu le finir, je bloquais toujours dans le dernier château bleu là.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo