all
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD: La date de sortie occidentale
Et ce sera le 25 Mai que sortira Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD sur PS4, Switch et PC pour 60 euros (et oui faut pas deconner).
On rappelle que le jeu aura les voix jap/eng et les subs fr.

    posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:16 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    testament posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:17 PM
    ravyxxs posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:27 PM
    Le SMT le plus difficile à mes yeux ! Hâte de voir les gens Sekiro bis
    cobrasnake posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:28 PM
    yeeeeah enfin !!!!


    Bordel ils auront mis le temps pour la date mais je sent le V pour 2022 ça sent le report pour ce dernier
    guiguif posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:29 PM
    ravyxxs Ils y aura plusieurs difficultés dans ce remaster pour les shanks en herbe
    hyoga57 posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:29 PM
    Bon, même si je l'ai déjà en Jap sur PS4, je le reprendrais en Pal sur le même support pour soutenir l'initiative.
    axlenz posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:30 PM
    il est si bon que ça ce SMTIII ?! Vu l'enthousiasme que je vois un peu partout autour de ce jeu...
    ravyxxs posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:40 PM
    guiguif OH!
    hyoga57 posted the 03/19/2021 at 11:13 PM
    axlenz Avis perso, c'est juste le meilleur opus de la saga et l'un des meilleurs jeux Atlus tout court.

    ravyxxs Effectivement, ceux qui trouvent les Souls difficiles vont tomber de haut avec ce jeu. Même si le genre est différent.
    zekk posted the 03/19/2021 at 11:16 PM
    hyoga57 un de mes préféré aussi ! J'ai hâte de voir la rage de certains après le combat contre le matador
