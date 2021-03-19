accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4909
visites since opening :
6731427
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD: La date de sortie occidentale
Et ce sera le 25 Mai que sortira Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD sur PS4, Switch et PC pour 60 euros (et oui faut pas deconner).
On rappelle que le jeu aura les voix jap/eng et les subs fr.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/19/2021 at 10:16 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments ( 9 )
9
)
testament
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 10:17 PM
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 10:27 PM
Le SMT le plus difficile à mes yeux ! Hâte de voir les gens Sekiro bis
cobrasnake
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 10:28 PM
yeeeeah enfin !!!!
Bordel ils auront mis le temps pour la date mais je sent le V pour 2022 ça sent le report pour ce dernier
guiguif
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 10:29 PM
ravyxxs
Ils y aura plusieurs difficultés dans ce remaster pour les
shanks
en herbe
hyoga57
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 10:29 PM
Bon, même si je l'ai déjà en Jap sur PS4, je le reprendrais en Pal sur le même support pour soutenir l'initiative.
axlenz
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 10:30 PM
il est si bon que ça ce SMTIII ?! Vu l'enthousiasme que je vois un peu partout autour de ce jeu...
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 10:40 PM
guiguif
OH!
hyoga57
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 11:13 PM
axlenz
Avis perso, c'est juste le meilleur opus de la saga et l'un des meilleurs jeux Atlus tout court.
ravyxxs
Effectivement, ceux qui trouvent les Souls difficiles vont tomber de haut avec ce jeu. Même si le genre est différent.
zekk
posted
the 03/19/2021 at 11:16 PM
hyoga57
un de mes préféré aussi ! J'ai hâte de voir la rage de certains après le combat contre le matador
ravyxxs Effectivement, ceux qui trouvent les Souls difficiles vont tomber de haut avec ce jeu. Même si le genre est différent.