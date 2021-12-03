profile
[Cinéma] La Suite de Trop - Die Hard : Belle journée pour mourir


PS : je viens de découvrir cette chaine you tube
Il parle de : L'Exorciste 2 : L'Hérétique / Maman j'ai encore raté l'avion / Batman et Robin / Alien, La Résurrection ect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GW5AsKNBUeg
    posted the 03/12/2021 at 06:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    jaysennnin posted the 03/12/2021 at 06:32 PM
    Die hard ce sont les 3 premiers, à la rigueur le 4 à cause de timothy oliphant, mais le 5
    maxleresistant posted the 03/12/2021 at 06:38 PM
    Il y a pas de 5eme die hard
    hatefield posted the 03/12/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Je me souviens même plus des derniers, c'est dire si ils étaient bien.
    fretide posted the 03/12/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Cette suite n'existe pas, elle n'est que le produit de nos cerveaux malade, tout comme matrix 3, retour vers le futur 3, les terminator etc
    foxstep posted the 03/12/2021 at 06:42 PM
    Franchement y'as que le premier qui est culte. Les 2 et 3 sont cool, et le 4 qui est sympa.
