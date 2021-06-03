profile
Bandai Namco plagie Fall Guys
La voila votre nouvelle saison de Fall Guys, on y fout un peu de quiz et de shoot et voilà.

Survival Quiz CITY a sortir sur Steam cette année.

    posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:52 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    masharu posted the 03/06/2021 at 10:58 PM
    Le gameplay n'est clairement pas du Fall Guy.

    C'est surtout la DA et le chara-design des personnage où il y a clairement ressemblance.
    chiotgamer posted the 03/06/2021 at 11:12 PM
    Casimir le jeu
