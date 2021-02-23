profile
PixelJunk Raiders: Exclue Stadia qui a de la gueule
Nouveau venu dans la serie des PixelJunk, PixelJunk Raiders sortira sur Stadia le 1er Mars. Il s'agira d'un Rogue Like 3D dans une ambiance plutot proche de Moebius.

    posted the 02/23/2021 at 07:48 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    megadeth posted the 02/23/2021 at 08:01 PM
    maintenant Stadia est sauvé
