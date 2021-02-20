Spécial = Top 10 XOne





Mardi Minuit

Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités

10 jeux XOne (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.

Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.Vous avez jusqu’àpour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux XOne choisis.Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi.Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 XOne Gamekyo.Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux XOne choisis) :Forza Horizon 3 (4 Points)Forza Horizon 4Gears of War 5 (3 Points)Halo 5Halo The Master Chief Collection (2 Points)Ori and the Blind Forest (4 Points)TitanFall (2 Points)Assassin’s Creed OriginsRise of The Tomb RaiderForza 7Ori and the Will of the Wisps (3 Points)Sea of ThievesDeep Rock GalacticQuantum Break (2 Points)Sunset Overdrive (2 Points)Cuphead (2 Points)Rare ReplayWolfenstein The New OrderPreyMetro ExodusThe Evil WithinGears 1 Ultimate EditionTitanfall 2Dead RisingDeux Ex Mankind Divided