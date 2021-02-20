Spécial = Top 10 XOne
Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois
(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).
Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit
pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux XOne choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi.
Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 XOne Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités
.
10 jeux XOne (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.
J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.
Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux XOne choisis) :
Forza Horizon 3 (4 Points)
Forza Horizon 4
Gears of War 5 (3 Points)
Halo 5
Halo The Master Chief Collection (2 Points)
Ori and the Blind Forest (4 Points)
TitanFall (2 Points)
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Rise of The Tomb Raider
Forza 7
Ori and the Will of the Wisps (3 Points)
Sea of Thieves
Deep Rock Galactic
Quantum Break (2 Points)
Sunset Overdrive (2 Points)
Cuphead (2 Points)
Rare Replay
Wolfenstein The New Order
Prey
Metro Exodus
The Evil Within
Gears 1 Ultimate Edition
Titanfall 2
Dead Rising
Deux Ex Mankind Divided
