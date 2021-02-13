profile
Jeux Vidéo
268
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3576
visites since opening : 4867582
nicolasgourry > blog
[Spécial] Top 10 / PS4 / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 10 PS4




Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois (réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).

Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.

Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS4 choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi.

Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS4 Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités.

10 jeux PS4 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.

Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS4 choisis) :
RDR2 (2 Points)
The Witcher 3 (5 Points)
Prey (2 Points)
The Last Of Us 2 (5 Points)
Bloodborne (4 Points)
Dark souls 3
Ni Oh
Battlefield 1
Death Stranding (2 Points)
Cyberpunk 2077 (2 Points)
God of war (6 Points)
Ghost of Tsushima (4 Points)
Days Gone (2 Ponts)
Nier automata (3 Points)
Persona 5 Royal (que sur PS4) (4 Points)
FF7 Remake part 1 (3 Points)
Ratchet & Clank
Spider-Man (2 Points)
Horizon Zero Dawn (3 Points)
Uncharted 4 (4 Points)
Until Dawn
Infamous second son
Batman arkham knight (2 Points)
Dragon Ball FighterZ
God Wars : Future Past
Ketsui Deathtiny : Kizuna Jigoku Tachi
Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir
Resident Evil 2 Remake (2 Points)
Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum Session
The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III
Tokyo Xanadu eX+
Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
Ys IX : Monstrum Nox
GTA V (2 Points)
Hollow Knight
Resdient Evil 7
Dishonored 2
Naruto Storm 4
The Last of US Remastered
Control
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    denton posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:08 PM
    RDR2
    The Witcher 3
    Prey
    The Last Of Us 2
    Bloodborne
    Dark souls 3
    Ni Oh
    Battlefield 1
    Death Stranding
    Cyberpunk 2077
    serve posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:12 PM
    -Bloodborne
    -Tlou part 2
    -God of war
    -Ghost of Tsushima
    -Days Gone
    -RDR 2
    -Nier automata
    -The Witcher 3
    -Persona 5 Royal (que sur PS4)
    -FF7 Remake part 1
    shinz0 posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:15 PM
    The Last of Us 2
    Bloodborne
    Ratchet & Clank
    Persona 5 : Royal
    Spider-Man
    God Of War
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Horizon Zero Dawn
    Uncharted 4
    Until Dawn
    yanissou posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:18 PM
    C'est parti !
    Spiderman
    Horizon zéro dawn
    God of War
    Nier automata
    Uncharted 4
    God of War
    Infamous second son
    Ghost of Tsushima
    Persona 5 royal
    Batman arkham knight
    hyoga57 posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:30 PM
    Ok, j'y vais.

    -Dragon Ball FighterZ

    -God Wars : Future Past

    -Ketsui Deathtiny : Kizuna Jigoku Tachi

    -Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir

    -Resident Evil 2 Remake

    -Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum Session

    -The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III

    -Tokyo Xanadu eX+

    -Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana

    -Ys IX : Monstrum Nox
    populus posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:30 PM
    Bloodborne
    GTA V
    Batman Arkham Knight
    Hollow Knight
    TW3
    Uncharted 4
    TLOU 2
    God of War
    RE2 Remake
    RE7
    torotoro59 posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:34 PM
    The witcher 3 goty
    The last of us part 2
    Death stranding
    Dishonored 2
    Prey
    Cyberpunk 2077
    Ghost of tsushima
    Horizon zero dawn
    Days gone
    FF7 remake
    axlenz posted the 02/13/2021 at 01:36 PM
    God of War
    Uncharted 4
    Nier Automata
    The Witcher 3
    Final Fantasy Remake
    GTA V
    Persona 5 Royal
    Naruto Storm 4
    Je triche et je met TLOU Remastered
    Control
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo