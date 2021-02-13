Spécial = Top 10 PS4





Mardi Minuit

Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités

10 jeux PS4 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.

Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.Vous avez jusqu’àpour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS4 choisis.Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi.Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS4 Gamekyo.Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS4 choisis) :RDR2 (2 Points)The Witcher 3 (5 Points)Prey (2 Points)The Last Of Us 2 (5 Points)Bloodborne (4 Points)Dark souls 3Ni OhBattlefield 1Death Stranding (2 Points)Cyberpunk 2077 (2 Points)God of war (6 Points)Ghost of Tsushima (4 Points)Days Gone (2 Ponts)Nier automata (3 Points)Persona 5 Royal (que sur PS4) (4 Points)FF7 Remake part 1 (3 Points)Ratchet & ClankSpider-Man (2 Points)Horizon Zero Dawn (3 Points)Uncharted 4 (4 Points)Until DawnInfamous second sonBatman arkham knight (2 Points)Dragon Ball FighterZGod Wars : Future PastKetsui Deathtiny : Kizuna Jigoku TachiOdin Sphere : LeifthrasirResident Evil 2 Remake (2 Points)Taiko no Tatsujin : Drum SessionThe Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IIITokyo Xanadu eX+Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of DanaYs IX : Monstrum NoxGTA V (2 Points)Hollow KnightResdient Evil 7Dishonored 2Naruto Storm 4The Last of US RemasteredControl