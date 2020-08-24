« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PS4/Switch] Un nouveau Wonder boy !


Titre : Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World

Révélation officiel le 29 Aout 2020
Le jeu est prévu pour 2021.


https://wonderboy.inin.games/
    comments (6)
    moune75 posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:01 PM
    Lourd
    kazz19 posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:07 PM
    nice
    thorim posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:07 PM
    j'espère qu'il sera encore mailleur et dans la même lignée que le dernier Monster Boy
    xenofamicom posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:09 PM
    Chouette, mais j'espère vraiment qu'ils feront un travail aussi séduisant que celui de Lizard Cube.
    vampireskiller posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:09 PM
    malroth posted the 08/24/2020 at 04:20 PM
    Monster Boy etait tellement sublime que j'espere que celui ci sera au moins du meme niveau
