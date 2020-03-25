profile
all
Bright Memory Infinite: Du gameplay pour le FPS solo chinois


Sortie prevue sur PC (le Bright Memory original est deja dispo dessus depuis un moment), PS4 et Xbox

    posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:59 AM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    dokou posted the 03/25/2020 at 11:05 AM
    ça a l'air plutôt sympa !!
    naoshige11 posted the 03/25/2020 at 11:06 AM
    Ca fait très melting pot entre Doom et Shadow Warrior.. Pas fan. En tout cas ça a l'air joli.
    kalas28 posted the 03/25/2020 at 11:07 AM
    techniquement ça bute mais pour le reste ...
    newtechnix posted the 03/25/2020 at 11:10 AM
    Cela à l'air assez chiant malgré que visuellement c'est nerveux et animés
    guiguif posted the 03/25/2020 at 11:10 AM
    dokou naoshige11 kalas28 a noter que le jeu est fait par une seule personne
    neetsen posted the 03/25/2020 at 11:12 AM
    ça a l'air sympa !

    wait and see
    terminagore posted the 03/25/2020 at 11:45 AM
    Ça a l’air très sympathique. Après à voir comment ça tournera sur console.
    ikaruga posted the 03/25/2020 at 12:36 PM
