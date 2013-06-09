SONY Waypoint
Un testeur QA de Naughty Dog évoque l'existence d'un remake non annoncé
Les studios Sony


Un testeur QA de Naughty Dog évoque sur son LinkedIn l'existence d'un remake non encore dévoilé.



https://twitter.com/PlayVerso/status/1518675472263036928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1518675472263036928%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=

L'année dernière Jason Schreier avait parlé dans un article Bloomberg du développement de The Last of Us Remake.

Tom Henderson également y a quelques mois, parlait d'une possible sortie en fin d'année pour ce remake.
    comments (7)
    skuldleif posted the 04/25/2022 at 08:40 PM
    de quoi justifier la reedition de tlou 2 sur ps5
    altendorf posted the 04/25/2022 at 08:46 PM
    Le remake de TLOU accompagnera la série télévisée l'année prochaine, en plus de célébrer les dix ans de la licence.
    playstation2008 posted the 04/25/2022 at 08:52 PM
    altendorf Déjà 10 ans quoi.... c'est dur !!
    lightning posted the 04/25/2022 at 08:58 PM
    Bordel tellement hâte

    Je l'attends pour faire mon second run sur Tlou 2
    jenicris posted the 04/25/2022 at 09:00 PM
    lightning j'espère qu'il sera full PS5 celui ci. Il me semble que Schreier avait dit d'ailleurs que ce remake était également pour "s'entraîner" avec l'hardware de la PS5
    ouroboros4 posted the 04/25/2022 at 09:03 PM
    je trouve que ce serait un peu tôt pour un remake du 1...
    lightning posted the 04/25/2022 at 09:04 PM
    jenicris C'est ce que j'espère, qui à le remaker autant aller jusqu'au bout.
    Un jeu full ps5 pour donner un avant gout du prochain ND

    Mais au déla des graphs c'est surtout le gameplay et level design mis au goût de TLOU 2 qui va être plaisant
