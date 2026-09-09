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Romancing SaGa 3: Le remake officialisé
16 Fevrier 2027 sur PS5, Xbox, Switch, Switch 2 et PC.
Physique uniquement sur PS5, Switch et Switch 2 (GKC)



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    vohmp
    posted the 09/09/2026 at 03:46 PM by guiguif
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    vohmp posted the 09/09/2026 at 03:48 PM
    day one direct j'ai adoré le remake du 2.
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