Orbitals



Date : 3 Septembre I NS2



SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed



Date : 3 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch



The Blood of Dawnwalker



Date : 3 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX

Onimusha : Way of the Sword



Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2

Valheim: 1.0 & Deep North



Date : 9 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/XOne/NS2

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero & Trails to Azure



Date : 10 Septembre I PS5/NS2

Marvel’s Wolverine



Date : 15 Septembre I PS5

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave



Date : 17 Septembre I NS2



Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter



Date : 17 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2



Dune: Awakening



Date : 22 Septembre I PS5/XSX



Well Sweller



Date : 22 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2

CONTROL Resonant



Date : 24 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX



SILENT HILL: Townfall



Date : 24 Septembre I PC/PS5

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered



Date : 29 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2



Nivalis Nights



Date : 29 Septembre I PC



Minecraft Dungeons II



Date : 29 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2

Janvier nous avons eu :

The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn

Février nous avons eu :

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem

Mars nous avons eu :

Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert

Avril nous avons eu :

Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros

Mai nous avons eu :

Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower

Juin nous avons eu :

The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox

Juillet nous avons eu :

Rhythm Heaven Groove / Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced / The Incident at Galley House / Heave Ho 2 / Moss : The Forgotten Relic / The Mermaid Mask / Splatoon Raiders / Halo : Campaign Evolved

Aout nous avons eu :

Big Walk / ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs / Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls / Twisted Tower / Mortal Shell II / Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy / Star Wars Zero Company

