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Septembre 2026, une belle rentrée

Orbitals

Date : 3 Septembre I NS2

SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed

Date : 3 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Date : 3 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX


Onimusha : Way of the Sword

Date : 4 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2


Valheim: 1.0 & Deep North

Date : 9 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/XOne/NS2


The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero & Trails to Azure

Date : 10 Septembre I PS5/NS2


Marvel’s Wolverine

Date : 15 Septembre I PS5


Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

Date : 17 Septembre I NS2

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Date : 17 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2


Dune: Awakening

Date : 22 Septembre I PS5/XSX

Well Sweller

Date : 22 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2


CONTROL Resonant

Date : 24 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX

SILENT HILL: Townfall

Date : 24 Septembre I PC/PS5


The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered

Date : 29 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2

Nivalis Nights

Date : 29 Septembre I PC

Minecraft Dungeons II

Date : 29 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2



Janvier nous avons eu :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn
Février nous avons eu :
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem
Mars nous avons eu :
Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert
Avril nous avons eu  :
Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros
Mai nous avons eu  :
Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower
Juin nous avons eu :
The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox
Juillet nous avons eu :
Rhythm Heaven Groove / Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced / The Incident at Galley House / Heave Ho 2 / Moss : The Forgotten Relic / The Mermaid Mask / Splatoon Raiders / Halo : Campaign Evolved
Aout nous avons eu :
Big Walk / ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs / Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls / Twisted Tower / Mortal Shell II / Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy / Star Wars Zero Company
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    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 08/30/2026 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    magneto860 posted the 08/30/2026 at 01:33 PM
    Tu as réussi à oublier Dune Awakening (sortie consoles + ajout d'un mode 100% solo).
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/30/2026 at 01:36 PM
    magneto860 et voilà, modifié ^^
    zakovu posted the 08/30/2026 at 02:29 PM
    Je crois que Trine 6 a été reporté pour mars 2027, suite à leur playtest privé
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/30/2026 at 02:36 PM
    zakovu tu as raison, je modifie.
    https://www.actugaming.net/trine-6-together-in-time-repousse-4-mars-2027-819691/
    adamjensen posted the 08/30/2026 at 02:40 PM
    - The Blood of Dawnwalker
    - Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
    - Silent Hill Townfall
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