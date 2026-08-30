« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero & Trails to Azure
Date : 10 Septembre I PS5/NS2
Marvel’s Wolverine
Date : 15 Septembre I PS5
Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
Date : 17 Septembre I NS2
Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
Date : 17 Septembre I PC/PS5/Switch/NS2
Dune: Awakening
Date : 22 Septembre I PS5/XSX
Well Sweller
Date : 22 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2
CONTROL Resonant
Date : 24 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX
SILENT HILL: Townfall
Date : 24 Septembre I PC/PS5
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered
Date : 29 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/NS2
Nivalis Nights
Date : 29 Septembre I PC
Minecraft Dungeons II
Date : 29 Septembre I PC/PS5/XSX/Switch/NS2
Janvier nous avons eu :
The Legend of Heroes : Trails Beyond the Horizon / MIO : Memories in Orbit / Cairn
Février nous avons eu :
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined / Nioh 3 / Mewgenics / Reanimal / Demon Tides / Resident Evil Requiem
Mars nous avons eu :
Esoteric Ebb / Planet of Lana II : Children of the Leaf / Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection / Crimson Desert
Avril nous avons eu :
Minos / Tomodachi Life : Living the Dream / Opus : Prism Peak / MOUSE : P.I. For Hire / Pragmata / Saros
Mai nous avons eu :
Wax Heads / Mixtape / Forza Horizon 6 / ZERO PARADES : For Dead Spies / Yoshi and the Mysterious Book / LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight / 007 First Light / Mina the Hollower
Juin nous avons eu :
The 7th Guest Remake / Voidling Bound / Crushed in Time / The Adventures of Elliot : The Millennium Tales / StarFox
Juillet nous avons eu :
Rhythm Heaven Groove / Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced / The Incident at Galley House / Heave Ho 2 / Moss : The Forgotten Relic / The Mermaid Mask / Splatoon Raiders / Halo : Campaign Evolved
Aout nous avons eu :
Big Walk / ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs / Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls / Twisted Tower / Mortal Shell II / Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy / Star Wars Zero Company
https://www.actugaming.net/trine-6-together-in-time-repousse-4-mars-2027-819691/
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
- Silent Hill Townfall