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Forza Horizon 6
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name : Forza Horizon 6
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Xbox Game Studios
developer : Playground Games
genre : course
other versions : PC
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link49
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[Forza Horizon 6] Même Famitsu lui attribue une excellente note!


Voici les dernières notes attribuées par Famitsu pour la semaine du 31 mai 2026 :

Forza Horizon 6 – 10/9/9/9
eFootball Kick-Off – 9/8/9/8
Kazuma Kaneko’s Tsukuyomi – 8/8/9/8
Schrodinger’s Call – 7/9/9/7
A-Train 9 Evolution – 7/8/8/8
John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando – 8/8/8/7
The Last Case of John Morley – 6/7/7/7

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/famitsu-review-scores-may-31-2026-first-score-for-konamis-efootball-kick-off-on-nintendo-switch-2-and-more/
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    posted the 05/31/2026 at 02:08 PM by link49
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