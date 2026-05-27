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Dragon Quest XII : Dire qu'on aurait pu avoir ça
Mais nan ce genre de charadesign c'est pour un vieux rogue/gacha sur mobile













Bien plus de gueule que l'heroine actuelle



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    5120x2880, killia, ouken
    posted the 05/27/2026 at 09:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    yanssou posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:00 PM
    Là je valide ce chara design, c'est quand même mieux que ce truc semi réaliste.

    A voir du gameplay mais ca démarre très mal, il y a aucune identité visuel en plus de proposer la même chose.
    tonius posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:02 PM
    J'aime pas trop le design de la meuf de DQXII je l'avoue, mais je trouve que le design de Dragon Quest Smash Grow que tu nous présente la (Nina) est un peu trop générique.

    Les perso principaux sont bien en revanche.
    testament posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:08 PM
    C'est sa tenue de base, il y aura peut être moyen de relooker ce gadjo comme dans les précédents
    jeanouillz posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:13 PM
    Franchement un éditeur de personnage aurait pu aider... surtout que le physique du héro n'a pas forcément d'importance, en plus ils parlent jamais
    micheljackson posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:18 PM
    Le problème c'est sa posture, son regard vide de zoomeur quoicoubeh, ses proportions aussi, regardez la taille de ses bras par rapport au reste... il n'y a rien qui va.
    C'est terrible de se dire que Toriyama a fini sa vie là dessus et Dragon Ball Daima.
    volran posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:23 PM
    Un vrai perso du quoicoubehquistan le héros du XII micheljackson
    testament posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:27 PM
    première quête du jeu : "commander un tasty crousty"
    masharu posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:41 PM
    Ah non l'héroïne ça va. C'est juste le Hero du jeu qui ressemble à tout sauf à un héros
    ouken posted the 05/27/2026 at 10:49 PM
    Putain pour une fois que ta du goût je like !!
    gaeon posted the 05/27/2026 at 11:05 PM
    C'est sûr que ce design, pour le gars comme pour la fille, est plus simple et surtout efficace.

    Après le nouveau héros, je le trouve pas si mal que ça, je pense qu'on s'y fera et que ce qui gêne le plus c'est qu'il a une tronche ou un look de héros. Je suis limite plus embêté par la fille que je trouve plutôt moche a priori.
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