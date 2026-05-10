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link49
name :
Monster Hunter Stories 3 : Twisted Reflection
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
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Xbox Series X
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Playstation 5
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link49
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link49
> blog
[Switch 2] Je trouve que Capcom maîtrise bien la bête
Ce ne sont que des images maison en mode portable. Resident Evil Requiem est une baffe :
Monster Hunter 3 Stories est particulièrement joli :
Mais Pragmata est lui aussi somptueux :
Et en sorties simultannées en plus. Capcom régale vraiment sur cette console moins puissante.
Source :
https://x.com/Archangel491/
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Who likes this ?
aeris201
posted the 05/10/2026 at 01:34 PM by
link49
comments (
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ravyxxs
posted
the 05/10/2026 at 01:43 PM
c'est le moteur, priez pour que le prochain moteur, donc les prochains gros titre tourne comme ça aussi, sinon obsolète la switch 2. la next gen c'est pas loin en plus...
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