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Oninaki
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name : Oninaki
platform : Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Tokyo RPG Factory
genre : RPG
other versions : PC PlayStation 4 -
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link49
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[Okami] Il y a 20 ans sortait ce chef d'oeuvre!
[Okami] Il y a 20 ans sortiat ce chef d'oeuvre!



"Le 20 avril 2026 marquera le 20e anniversaire d'Okami ! Nous tenons à exprimer notre profonde gratitude à la communauté pour son soutien. Merci ! Pour célébrer cet événement, le site web officiel du 20e anniversaire est disponible. "



Plus qu'à espérer une petite annonce.

Source : https://www.neogaf.com/threads/okami-turns-20-years-old-special-anniversary-website-launched.1695979/
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    Who likes this ?
    marchand2sable, tripy73, burningcrimson, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/20/2026 at 12:11 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    rogeraf posted the 04/20/2026 at 12:36 PM
    Que le temps passe vite ......
    tripy73 posted the 04/20/2026 at 12:53 PM
    L'un de mes jeux préférés ever, vraiment hâte de découvrir la suite de cette magnifique aventure vidéoludique
    patrickleclairvoyant posted the 04/20/2026 at 03:17 PM
    J’espère que Capcom commencera à parler du 2 cet été
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