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Saros
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name : Saros
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
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link49
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[Ps5] D'après vous, quelles notes va récolter Saros?


Game Informer annonce qu'ils ont Saros en main et qu'ils travaillent actuellement sur le test du titre, que nous pourrons lire à partir du 24 avril à 9h00.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 30 avril prochain.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/1sm8np5/gameinformer_we_have_saros_in_hand_and_are/
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    posted the 04/16/2026 at 04:01 AM by link49
    comments (8)
    ravyxxs posted the 04/16/2026 at 05:08 AM
    16/20-17/20-8.5/10-8/10

    85 META.
    playstation2008 posted the 04/16/2026 at 05:26 AM
    92 meta
    badeuh posted the 04/16/2026 at 05:58 AM
    Je l'attend comme un des (le) jeu de l'année donc 90+
    mibugishiden posted the 04/16/2026 at 06:00 AM
    Exclue Sony donc ca va pump les notes, 90 meta
    soulfull posted the 04/16/2026 at 06:23 AM
    Returnal meritait un 9/10 18/20 et 90 meta minimum. J'ai m'impression qu'à part les gros editeurs, seuls les studios indés se tapent des grosses notes.

    Returnal, stellar blade et Black Myth Wukong meritaient mieux à mon avis.

    Pour Saros,j'espère qu'il sera au dessus de Returnal avec une meilleure rejouabilité post game donc un beau 18/20 ,9/10 j'espère.
    zoske posted the 04/16/2026 at 06:32 AM
    Perso je m'en fou des notes qu'il va avoir! C'est Day one et je suis sûr que je vais autant kiffé que The Returnal!
    waurius59 posted the 04/16/2026 at 06:35 AM
    Il va avoir 87 de meta. Gamekult 5/10 en disant quils ne comprennent pas le jeu que c'est trop compliqué
    link49 posted the 04/16/2026 at 06:53 AM
    Je dis 1 point de plus que Returnal, donc 87/100.
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