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Cette semaine, il y a Pragmata, mais aussi deux indés attendus


1 ) Day one
2 ) Plus tard
3 ) J'attends les critiques
4 ) Il ne m'intéresse pas
Version sondage : https://strawpoll.com/LVyK203r7Z0

Bonus : vous le prenez sur quel support ?
Version sondage https://strawpoll.com/3RnYX0mmBye




1 ) J'y joue dès sa sortie avec le Game Pass
2 ) Je l'achèterai day one
3 ) Je l'achèterai plus tard
4 ) J'attends les tests
5 ) Il ne m'intéresse pas
Version sondage https://strawpoll.com/kogjRY111g6

Bonus :
Pragmata
sondage pour connaitre le support : https://strawpoll.com/poy9kAeeJgJ

Une belle semaine qui nous attend, je pense.
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    Who likes this ?
    adamjensen, marchand2sable
    posted the 04/12/2026 at 05:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    natedrake posted the 04/12/2026 at 05:58 PM
    Mouse, day one.
    mishinho posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:18 PM
    Mouse attendra juillet en boite, replaced à l'air sympa j attends un test et un petit prix, quand à Pragmata j'hésite à le prendre plus tard...
    sonilka posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:24 PM
    Les 3 sont sur ma liste mais j'attends quand meme les premiers retours joueurs. Et puis Mouse arrive plus tard en boite donc je peux patienter.
    kidicarus posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:33 PM
    Mouse me tente bien mais j'attends vraiment les retours comme je n'ai rien regardé du jeu.
    vieuxconsoleux posted the 04/12/2026 at 06:37 PM
    J’ai preco pragmata et l’édition collector de mouse ( mais il arrivera qu’en juillet).
    Les 2 sur switch 2
    adamjensen posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:06 PM
    Les deux m'intéresse, mais on verra à la sortie.
    Il y a aussi pour moi, Ground Zero, un Survival Horror rétro en Corée du Sud post-apocalyptique :

    https://store.steampowered.com/app/2340130/Ground_Zero/
    ravyxxs posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:08 PM
    2 pour le tout.
    yukilin posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:14 PM
    Mouse : 4
    Replaced : 4
    Pragmata : Plus tard. Sur NS2
    wazaaabi posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:26 PM
    Je pendrais sûrement Mouse . Les 2 autres non
    newtechnix posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:37 PM
    il y a aussi Tomodachi Life
    marchand2sable posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:44 PM
    Day one Pragmata a 50 euros sur PS5. Hype
    snave posted the 04/12/2026 at 07:45 PM
    Mouse : J'attends les critiques
    Replaced : Day one quand il sortira sur PS5
    Pragmata : Day fucking one
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