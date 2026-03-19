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Crimson Desert
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name : Crimson Desert
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Pearl Abyss
developer : Pearl Abyss
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
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guiguif
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[Gamekult] Crimson Desert : un copié-collé sans âme
Le videotest qui pique de Gamekult (Des softlocks qui ruinent plusieurs heures de jeux...)

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    posted the 03/19/2026 at 10:23 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    ouken posted the 03/19/2026 at 10:27 AM
    Moi ça m'étonne pas du tout , les vidéo foure tout a trop vouloir en faire ...bdo et déjà pas mal cam
    ducknsexe posted the 03/19/2026 at 10:30 AM
    sans ame tiens y a des espion de cher gamekult qui traîne sur gamekyo
    rogeraf posted the 03/19/2026 at 10:33 AM
    ducknsexe Ton Français nous est rayonnant !
    pcverso posted the 03/19/2026 at 10:34 AM
    La journée va être longue ...
    perse9 posted the 03/19/2026 at 10:36 AM
    merci
    patrickleclairvoyant posted the 03/19/2026 at 10:38 AM
    Le gars sur la vidéo parle comme un ado attardé et on prend ça au sérieux ?
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