Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
articles :
18887
visites since opening :
32736610
link49
> blog
[Switch 2] En attendant les notes de Resident Evil Requiem...
On commence tout d'abord par deux notes pour le jeu Resident Evil Village sur Switch 2. Puis trois notes pour Resident Evil VII toujours sur Switch 2 :
Ca sent pour le moment très bon pour Capcom. D'ailleurs, Resident Evil Requiem fait la couverture du dernier Famitsu :
A voir si ce dernier obtient lui aussi de très bonne notes.
Source :
https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/nintendo-switch-2/resident-evil-village-gold-edition/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
aeris246
posted the 02/23/2026 at 08:38 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
aeris246
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 08:55 PM
A noter qu'au Japon RE7 et RE8 sur Switch 2 sortent en physique dans le Generation Pack mais aussi de maniere autonome, alors qu'en occident pour les avoir en physique il faut obligatoirement passer par le Generation Pack
link49
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 09:06 PM
aeris246
a voir si Capcom les sort aussi individuellement ici aussi car le pack est en rupture un peu partout.
vieuxconsoleux
posted
the 02/23/2026 at 09:17 PM
Je ne pense pas, sortir des versions physique c’est les mettre forcément au delà des 40 euros. Capcom est passé maître dans l’art de vendre des pelletés de jeux en demat à 20 balles
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo