Legendes Pokemon : ZA
name : Legendes Pokemon : ZA
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
[Super Bowl] Une pub dépasserait le budget total de Pokémon Legends Z-A


Les publicités du Super Bowl coûtent entre 8 et 10 millions de dollars pour 30 secondes. Pokémon a diffusé une publicité d'une minute.



Cela représente entre 16 et 20 millions de dollars, sans compter les coûts de production.



Le budget de Pokémon Legends Z-A était d'environ 13 millions de dollars.Le coût de diffusion de cette seule publicité a dépassé le coût total du développement de Pokémon Legends Z-A.

Source : https://www.neogaf.com/threads/pok%C3%A9mon-super-bowl-ad-cost-more-than-the-entire-production-budget-of-legends-z-a.1693224/
    posted the 02/09/2026 at 05:14 AM by link49
    kidicarus posted the 02/09/2026 at 05:50 AM
    Si le coût de cette pub est réel, je trouve fou et surréaliste de mettre autant d'argent dans de la pub.
    C'est le coût de certains films d'aujourd'hui qui sont absurde pour être vraiment rentables à la fin.
    cyr posted the 02/09/2026 at 06:05 AM
    kidicarus surtout pourquoi faire une pub maintenant alors que le jeux est sortie il y a plusieurs mois....
    cyr posted the 02/09/2026 at 06:15 AM
    En plus, c'est un jeux pas exclu . C'est vraiment étrange comme choix
    zekk posted the 02/09/2026 at 06:19 AM
    link49 posted the 02/09/2026 at 06:27 AM
    cyr c'est pour les 30 ans de la saga.
