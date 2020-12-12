Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Granblue Fantasy ReLink
4
Likers
name : Granblue Fantasy ReLink
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Cygames
developer : Cygames
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
478
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18847
visites since opening : 32516361
link49 > blog
[Switch 2] Des images pour Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok


Découvrez les captures d'écran de Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok sur Switch 2 :











Granblue Fantasy: Relink s'est déjà vendu à plus de 2 millions d'exemplaires sur PS4, PS5 et PC ; l'arrivée sur Switch 2 est donc une excellente initiative.

Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k?lang=fr/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/07/2026 at 06:41 PM by link49
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo