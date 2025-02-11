Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Splatoon Raiders
3
[Switch 2] Nintendo aurait-il oublié qu'ils ont annoncé ce jeu?
Il y a 4 mois, Nintendo annonçait le jeu Splatoon Raiders.



Petit rappel en vidéo :



Pourquoi ils ont annoncé ça aussi tôt, sérieux ?

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1oidwt7/anyone_remember_that_this_exists/
    posted the 11/02/2025 at 09:21 PM by link49
    comments (2)
    wickette posted the 11/02/2025 at 09:33 PM
    Bof je pense pas qu'une annonce en Q3 2024 pour une sortie surement l'été prochain 2026 soit trop tôt.

    C'est pas comme Kotor remake ça va . Perso j'ai vraiment saturé après 3 splatoon assez homogène, ce sera un spin-off pour vendre des abo NSO+ avec genre un mode coop ou BR ou que sais-je
    cyr posted the 11/02/2025 at 09:51 PM
    Rien sur l'eshop....même pas assassin creed shadow, ni même fire emblem....

    Je scrute pour surveiller les jeux qui peut m'intéressait, et comme ça quand il sont en promotion, c'est plus facile....
