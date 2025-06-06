profile
Code Vein II annoncé
Code Vein II a été annoncé au Summer Games Fest sur PS5, Xbox et PC.

    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    tripy73, arquion, yukilin
    posted the 06/06/2025 at 09:24 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    yukilin posted the 06/06/2025 at 09:28 PM
    Je l'attendais depuis un moment celui là
    arquion posted the 06/06/2025 at 09:33 PM
    Bonne nouvelle, le 1 est très bien.
    jackfrost posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:14 PM
    C'est quoi ces têtes ? Ça fait très plastique/fortnite.
    volran posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:18 PM
    Day one, mais déçu du chara design des personnages
