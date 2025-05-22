accueil
162
shanks
Officiel : Eric Legrand (VF de Vegeta) nous a quitté [UP]
Jeux Video
L'information a été confirmée par le doubleur Marc Saez.
Une légende, RIP.
UPDATE :
Les adieux de son compère de toujours :
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
cail2
,
gat
,
liquidus
,
nyght
,
thor
,
bladagun
,
shincloud
,
negan
,
jaysennnin
,
escobar
,
docteurdeggman
,
maki4vel
,
idd
posted the 05/22/2025 at 03:55 PM by
shanks
comments (
53
)
gat
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 03:57 PM
RIP l’artiste
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 03:57 PM
RIP
shinz0
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 03:58 PM
Paix à son âme
volran
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:00 PM
RIP
victornewman
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:00 PM
Seiya aussi dans les chevaliers du zodiac :'(
wilhelm
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:01 PM
Ah, merde, il ne nous quitte tôt. Rip.
adamjensen
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:03 PM
Merde, il était excellent lui aussi.
gat
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:03 PM
« Un Super Guerrier n’abandonne jamais »
guiguif
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:05 PM
RIP
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:07 PM
Mais c'est pas vrai...
RIP et merci.
sosky
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:10 PM
Oh putain mais non ?!
Quel sacré doubleur…
Végéta, Seiya, que votre doubleur repose en paix.
Le cosmos est éternel
shido
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:13 PM
sacre monsieur
thelastone
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:15 PM
Aïe elle m'a fait mal celle là..
escobar
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:16 PM
Rip
altendorf
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:18 PM
NON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
yanssou
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:19 PM
Une légende s'en va
nyght
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:20 PM
PUTAIN ! seiyaaaaa et vegeta !!!!!!
jojoplay4
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:22 PM
RIP
sussudio
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:22 PM
Le GOAT du doublage français, repose en paix
yukilin
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:22 PM
Rip
raoh38
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:31 PM
Rip
jesuislink
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:34 PM
RIP!!!!!!!
forte
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:40 PM
Surtout la VF de Seiya pour moi. Putain la claque.....
shanks
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:40 PM
Le message de Borg me casse le moral
jaune
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:43 PM
La tristesse putain...
bennj
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:43 PM
Putain... les larmes
mrponey
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:45 PM
Un grand monsieur...
davidsexking
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:47 PM
Rip. L'une des VF de mon enfance
slyder
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:49 PM
Naaaaaaan
gat
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:51 PM
[video]https://youtu.be/KOGfX8P475Y?feature=shared[/video]
kikoo31
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:52 PM
Mon enfance qui est en train de s'effondrer
Rip
mercure7
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:53 PM
Mon meilleur souvenir de lui :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Nb-448QJk
negan
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:55 PM
kevisiano
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:58 PM
Grand monsieur. Repose en paix
gaeon
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:59 PM
Ce qui est moche c'est que je me vois mal revoir ces animes en VF... mais ça reste une personne qui nous a amené cette culture jap en son temps alors un grand merci
churos45
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 04:59 PM
RIP monsieur
gat
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:01 PM
mercure7
Exceptionnel
thekingofpop
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:09 PM
Nooo
encore un bout d'enfance partie...
tonius
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:13 PM
C'est tellement soudain., RIP.
Je plains celui qui va le remplacer.
liberty
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:13 PM
Rip Vegeta !
bladagun
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:15 PM
Wouaw rip, une des voix les plus iconique de notre jeunesse !
jaysennnin
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:27 PM
RIP sa voix m'a fait apprécier le perso
jaysennnin
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:29 PM
shanks
hé, oui profitons de la vie et de nos proches pendant qu'on le peut toujours
deathegg
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:30 PM
docteurdeggman
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:33 PM
RIP
minbox
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:39 PM
R.I.P.
jf17
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 05:39 PM
mercure7
quand j'ai vu la news j'ai pensé directement à ça
cail2
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 06:02 PM
R.I.P
bk57
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 06:14 PM
Damn
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 06:25 PM
Tout le monde ou presque connait cette voix
maki4vel
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 06:30 PM
C'est dur de voir le temps passer et de voir tous ces gens qui ont bercé mon enfance partir les uns après les autres. RIP
syfer
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 06:33 PM
Quelle tristesse...ça fait mal au coeur
obi69
posted
the 05/22/2025 at 06:38 PM
Tellement de rôles où j'ai adoré son doublage. Je suis vraiment très très triste ce soir. Cette nouvelle me brise le cœur.
