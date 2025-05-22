profile
shanks
162
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1929
visites since opening : 5475993
shanks > blog
all
Officiel : Eric Legrand (VF de Vegeta) nous a quitté [UP]
Jeux Video




L'information a été confirmée par le doubleur Marc Saez.
Une légende, RIP.



UPDATE :
Les adieux de son compère de toujours :



    tags :
    13
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    cail2, gat, liquidus, nyght, thor, bladagun, shincloud, negan, jaysennnin, escobar, docteurdeggman, maki4vel, idd
    posted the 05/22/2025 at 03:55 PM by shanks
    comments (53)
    gat posted the 05/22/2025 at 03:57 PM
    RIP l’artiste
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/22/2025 at 03:57 PM
    RIP
    shinz0 posted the 05/22/2025 at 03:58 PM
    Paix à son âme
    volran posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:00 PM
    RIP
    victornewman posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:00 PM
    Seiya aussi dans les chevaliers du zodiac :'(
    wilhelm posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:01 PM
    Ah, merde, il ne nous quitte tôt. Rip.
    adamjensen posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:03 PM
    Merde, il était excellent lui aussi.
    gat posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:03 PM
    « Un Super Guerrier n’abandonne jamais »

    guiguif posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:05 PM
    RIP
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:07 PM
    Mais c'est pas vrai...

    RIP et merci.
    sosky posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:10 PM
    Oh putain mais non ?!
    Quel sacré doubleur…
    Végéta, Seiya, que votre doubleur repose en paix.
    Le cosmos est éternel
    shido posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:13 PM
    sacre monsieur
    thelastone posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:15 PM
    Aïe elle m'a fait mal celle là..
    escobar posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:16 PM
    Rip
    altendorf posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:18 PM
    NON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    yanssou posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:19 PM
    Une légende s'en va
    nyght posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:20 PM
    PUTAIN ! seiyaaaaa et vegeta !!!!!!
    jojoplay4 posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:22 PM
    RIP
    sussudio posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:22 PM
    Le GOAT du doublage français, repose en paix
    yukilin posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:22 PM
    Rip
    raoh38 posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:31 PM
    Rip
    jesuislink posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:34 PM
    RIP!!!!!!!
    forte posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:40 PM
    Surtout la VF de Seiya pour moi. Putain la claque.....
    shanks posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:40 PM
    Le message de Borg me casse le moral
    jaune posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:43 PM
    La tristesse putain...
    bennj posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:43 PM
    Putain... les larmes
    mrponey posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:45 PM
    Un grand monsieur...
    davidsexking posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:47 PM
    Rip. L'une des VF de mon enfance
    slyder posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:49 PM
    Naaaaaaan
    gat posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:51 PM
    [video]https://youtu.be/KOGfX8P475Y?feature=shared[/video]

    kikoo31 posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:52 PM
    Mon enfance qui est en train de s'effondrer
    Rip
    mercure7 posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:53 PM
    Mon meilleur souvenir de lui : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Nb-448QJk
    negan posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:55 PM
    kevisiano posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:58 PM
    Grand monsieur. Repose en paix
    gaeon posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:59 PM
    Ce qui est moche c'est que je me vois mal revoir ces animes en VF... mais ça reste une personne qui nous a amené cette culture jap en son temps alors un grand merci
    churos45 posted the 05/22/2025 at 04:59 PM
    RIP monsieur
    gat posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:01 PM
    mercure7 Exceptionnel
    thekingofpop posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:09 PM
    Nooo encore un bout d'enfance partie...
    tonius posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:13 PM
    C'est tellement soudain., RIP.

    Je plains celui qui va le remplacer.
    liberty posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:13 PM
    Rip Vegeta !
    bladagun posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:15 PM
    Wouaw rip, une des voix les plus iconique de notre jeunesse !
    jaysennnin posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:27 PM
    RIP sa voix m'a fait apprécier le perso
    jaysennnin posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:29 PM
    shanks hé, oui profitons de la vie et de nos proches pendant qu'on le peut toujours
    deathegg posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:30 PM
    docteurdeggman posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:33 PM
    RIP
    minbox posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:39 PM
    R.I.P.
    jf17 posted the 05/22/2025 at 05:39 PM
    mercure7 quand j'ai vu la news j'ai pensé directement à ça
    cail2 posted the 05/22/2025 at 06:02 PM
    R.I.P
    bk57 posted the 05/22/2025 at 06:14 PM
    Damn
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/22/2025 at 06:25 PM
    Tout le monde ou presque connait cette voix
    maki4vel posted the 05/22/2025 at 06:30 PM
    C'est dur de voir le temps passer et de voir tous ces gens qui ont bercé mon enfance partir les uns après les autres. RIP
    syfer posted the 05/22/2025 at 06:33 PM
    Quelle tristesse...ça fait mal au coeur
    obi69 posted the 05/22/2025 at 06:38 PM
    Tellement de rôles où j'ai adoré son doublage. Je suis vraiment très très triste ce soir. Cette nouvelle me brise le cœur.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo