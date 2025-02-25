accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
6416
visites since opening :
11108177
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Edge of Memories annoncé par Midgar Studio (Edge of Eternity)
Edge of Memories est le nouveau "J-RPG" de Midgar Studio, les createurs de Edge of Eternity.
On retrouvera encore du Y.Mitsuda ainsi que Emi Evans sur quelques pistes de l'OST.
posted the 02/25/2025 at 06:22 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
masharu
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 06:24 PM
Rien à avoir niveau DA avec Edge of Eternity, c'est surprenant.
angelsduck
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 06:45 PM
Je suis vraiment content de voir un nouveau projet de ce studio, car bien qu'Edge of Eternity avait de grosses lacunes, ont sentait tout l'amour de ses créateurs pour le genre.
tripy73
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 06:56 PM
J'aime beaucoup la DA, à voir ce que le jeu proposera.
zekk
posted
the 02/25/2025 at 07:23 PM
angelsduck
Edge of eternity n'était pas parfait, mais je trouve les critiques très dur, le jeu propose pas mal de choses que d'autres J-rpg n'osent pas et avec autant de défauts sans qu'on les descendent autant.
franchement pour un premier essais, c'était vraiment pas mal
hâte de pouvoir jouer à celui-ci
