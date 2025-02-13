accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Digimon Story Time Stranger annoncé sur PS5, Xbox et PC
Annoncé lors du State of Play.
Le jeu est un RPG au tour par tour developpé par Media Vision (Wild Arms, Digimon Cybersleuth Story, Valkyria Chronicles)
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kakazu
posted the 02/13/2025 at 11:38 AM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (4)
4
)
ferthahuici
posted
the 02/13/2025 at 11:43 AM
Pourquoi pas tiens.
kakazu
posted
the 02/13/2025 at 11:45 AM
Je me laisserais surement tenter
marchale
posted
the 02/13/2025 at 11:46 AM
Du tour par tour , du coups ça pourrait me tenter.
zekk
posted
the 02/13/2025 at 11:50 AM
Je vais le prendre day one
