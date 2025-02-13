profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6405
visites since opening : 11070844
guiguif > blog
all
Digimon Story Time Stranger annoncé sur PS5, Xbox et PC
Annoncé lors du State of Play.

Le jeu est un RPG au tour par tour developpé par Media Vision (Wild Arms, Digimon Cybersleuth Story, Valkyria Chronicles)











    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kakazu
    posted the 02/13/2025 at 11:38 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    ferthahuici posted the 02/13/2025 at 11:43 AM
    Pourquoi pas tiens.
    kakazu posted the 02/13/2025 at 11:45 AM
    Je me laisserais surement tenter
    marchale posted the 02/13/2025 at 11:46 AM
    Du tour par tour , du coups ça pourrait me tenter.
    zekk posted the 02/13/2025 at 11:50 AM
    Je vais le prendre day one
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo