1. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 35,256 / 142,349
2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 18,444 / 1,139,854
3. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 17,391 / 81,196
4. [NSW] Ender Magnolia – 9,586 / NEW
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,606 / 8,058,448
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,859 / 6,221,842
7. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered – 5,532 / 31,233
8. [PS5] Ender Magnolia – 5,290 / NEW
9. [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 4,605 / 984,585
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,553 / 3,796,855
Switch OLED – 31,816
Switch Lite – 8,772
PS5 – 6,372
Switch – 4,739
PS5 Pro – 4,608
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,361
Xbox Series S – 589
Xbox Series X – 353
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 145
PS4 – 31
45 327 Switch / 12 341 PS5 / 1 087 XSXIS
posted the 01/30/2025 at 01:10 PM
Il faut voir Avril pour ça
Le switch 1, les personnes qui l’achètent 8 ans après,..à mon avis ils sont pas intéressés par la switch 2 day one ^^
Perso je trouve c’est très dommage car 300-350€ elle ne les vaut plus du tout, le prix va surement bien baisser dans quelques mois quand elle cohabitera
Soit la switch 2 à un prix très proche de la switch, Nintendo pourrait arrêter la switch 1
Soit la switch 2 coûte beaucoup plus chère que la switch, et du coup le prix de la switch reste inchangé..