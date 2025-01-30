profile
Famitsu sales (1/20/25 – 1/26/25) / Nintendo garde la banane
1. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 35,256 / 142,349
2. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 18,444 / 1,139,854
3. [PS5] Dynasty Warriors Origins – 17,391 / 81,196
4. [NSW] Ender Magnolia – 9,586 / NEW
5. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,606 / 8,058,448
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 5,859 / 6,221,842
7. [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered – 5,532 / 31,233
8. [PS5] Ender Magnolia – 5,290 / NEW
9. [NSW] Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake – 4,605 / 984,585
10. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,553 / 3,796,855

Switch OLED – 31,816
Switch Lite – 8,772
PS5 – 6,372
Switch – 4,739
PS5 Pro – 4,608
PS5 Digital Edition – 1,361
Xbox Series S – 589
Xbox Series X – 353
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 145
PS4 – 31

45 327 Switch / 12 341 PS5 / 1 087 XSXIS
    posted the 01/30/2025 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    aeris90 posted the 01/30/2025 at 01:39 PM
    Le reveal de la Switch 2 n’a provoqué aucun impact sur la dynamique de ventes de la Switch. Elle se vend aussi bien que l’année derniere
    wickette posted the 01/30/2025 at 01:59 PM
    aeris90
    Il faut voir Avril pour ça

    Le switch 1, les personnes qui l’achètent 8 ans après,..à mon avis ils sont pas intéressés par la switch 2 day one ^^

    Perso je trouve c’est très dommage car 300-350€ elle ne les vaut plus du tout, le prix va surement bien baisser dans quelques mois quand elle cohabitera
    cyr posted the 01/30/2025 at 02:11 PM
    wickette 2 solution.

    Soit la switch 2 à un prix très proche de la switch, Nintendo pourrait arrêter la switch 1

    Soit la switch 2 coûte beaucoup plus chère que la switch, et du coup le prix de la switch reste inchangé..
