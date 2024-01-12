profile
Famitsu sales (11/25/24 – 12/1/24) / Switch début effet Noel
1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 56,032 / 532,639
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 30,730 / 742,918
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,766 / 6,077,698
4. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 11,909 / 212,853
5. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 11,477 / 1,173,002
6. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 11,380 / 99,909
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,869 / 3,690,914
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,217 / 7,968,172
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6,853 / 5,627,325
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,839 / 1,470,570

Switch OLED – 56,691
PS5 – 25,860
Switch Lite – 21,460
Switch – 13,550
PS5 Pro – 6,824
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,476
Xbox Series X – 2,017
Xbox Series S – 1,278
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,041
PS4 – 57

91 701 Switch / 38 160 PS5 / 4 336 XSXIS
    posted the 12/05/2024 at 01:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    khazawi posted the 12/05/2024 at 01:40 PM
    Fin de la hype PS5 Pro
    e3ologue posted the 12/05/2024 at 01:48 PM
    Et dire que la semaine dernière quelqu'un relevé le fait que la PS5 démat défonçait la version standard, alors qu'en faite c'est juste que le public de la PS5 pro est très certaine pour le physique et donc n'achetaient plus la standard.
    solarr posted the 12/05/2024 at 02:11 PM
    Chiffres de fin novembre.

    Noël ? on n'y est même pas...
    rugalwave posted the 12/05/2024 at 02:11 PM
    Vraiment con de ne pas avoir sorti Dragon Quest 3 RE aussi sur PS4...
    solarr posted the 12/05/2024 at 02:14 PM
    e3ologue c'est qui ? suzukube ? un petit mot ?
    newtechnix posted the 12/05/2024 at 02:16 PM
    5. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 11,477 / 1,173,002

    C'est que le retour à la cinquième place de ce jeu montre que nowel n'est plus tellement loin.
    newtechnix posted the 12/05/2024 at 02:23 PM
    Les plus gros suspenses de cette fin d'année:

    [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,217 / 7,968,172

    Animal Crossing va t-il taper la barre des 8 millions de cartouches vendus au Japon?

    | NSW # | SEMAINE dernière 91.701 - TOTAL 34.535.250

    et la switch va t-elle taper la barre des 35 millions?
