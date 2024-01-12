1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 56,032 / 532,639
2. [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 30,730 / 742,918
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,766 / 6,077,698
4. [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake – 11,909 / 212,853
5. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 11,477 / 1,173,002
6. [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership – 11,380 / 99,909
7. [NSW] Minecraft – 8,869 / 3,690,914
8. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,217 / 7,968,172
9. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 6,853 / 5,627,325
10. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 6,839 / 1,470,570
Switch OLED – 56,691
PS5 – 25,860
Switch Lite – 21,460
Switch – 13,550
PS5 Pro – 6,824
PS5 Digital Edition – 5,476
Xbox Series X – 2,017
Xbox Series S – 1,278
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,041
PS4 – 57
91 701 Switch / 38 160 PS5 / 4 336 XSXIS
tags :
posted the 12/05/2024 at 01:06 PM by nicolasgourry
Noël ? on n'y est même pas...
C'est que le retour à la cinquième place de ce jeu montre que nowel n'est plus tellement loin.
[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 8,217 / 7,968,172
Animal Crossing va t-il taper la barre des 8 millions de cartouches vendus au Japon?
| NSW # | SEMAINE dernière 91.701 - TOTAL 34.535.250
et la switch va t-elle taper la barre des 35 millions?