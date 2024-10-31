1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 81,393 / 308,962
2. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 70,367 / NEW
3. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 32,157 / NEW
4. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 26,947 / NEW
5. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 12,411 / NEW
6. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 12,367 / NEW
7. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 10,182 / 79,260
8. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 7,567 / 288,879
9. [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 7,133 / NEW
10. [NSW] Sonic x Shadow Generations – 7,021 / NEW
Switch OLED – 46,256
Switch Lite – 15,790
PS5 – 9,829
Switch – 5,678
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,116
Xbox Series S – 557
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 536
Xbox Series X – 108
PS4 – 38
67 724 Switch / 11 945 PS5 / 1 201 XSXIS
posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
Très heureux du relatif succès de Romancing Saga 2!
Y a que les jeux Nintendo qui se vendent encore
En tout cas j’apprécie beaucoup !
Le score est bien au dessus de ce que je pensais pour RS2 au Japon, content .
Romancing saga fait un bon score je trouve
koei Tecmo fait un flop
Il n'y aura pas d'effet Zelda