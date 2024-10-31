1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 81,393 / 308,962

2. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 70,367 / NEW

3. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 32,157 / NEW

4. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 26,947 / NEW

5. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 12,411 / NEW

6. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 12,367 / NEW

7. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 10,182 / 79,260

8. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 7,567 / 288,879

9. [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 7,133 / NEW

10. [NSW] Sonic x Shadow Generations – 7,021 / NEW



Switch OLED – 46,256

Switch Lite – 15,790

PS5 – 9,829

Switch – 5,678

PS5 Digital Edition – 2,116

Xbox Series S – 557

Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 536

Xbox Series X – 108

PS4 – 38



67 724 Switch / 11 945 PS5 / 1 201 XSXIS