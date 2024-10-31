profile
Famitsu sales (10/21/24 – 10/27/24) / Romancing Saga 2 entre dans la place
1. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 81,393 / 308,962
2. [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 70,367 / NEW
3. [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 32,157 / NEW
4. [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 26,947 / NEW
5. [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 12,411 / NEW
6. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – 12,367 / NEW
7. [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 – 10,182 / 79,260
8. [NSW] Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – 7,567 / 288,879
9. [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake – 7,133 / NEW
10. [NSW] Sonic x Shadow Generations – 7,021 / NEW

Switch OLED – 46,256
Switch Lite – 15,790
PS5 – 9,829
Switch – 5,678
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,116
Xbox Series S – 557
Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 536
Xbox Series X – 108
PS4 – 38

67 724 Switch / 11 945 PS5 / 1 201 XSXIS
    posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    zekk posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:22 PM
    14k pour la série, ça me parait pas mal , c'est un peu la surprise de fin d'année de SE
    ippoyabuki posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:31 PM
    Je ne m'attendais pas à un tel score. Bravo
    ippoyabuki posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:32 PM
    zekk 114 k, tu as oublié un "1".
    zekk posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:33 PM
    ippoyabuki effectivement
    bisba posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:44 PM
    J'ai jamais remarqué que c est la version OLED de la Switch qui remporte la mise
    guiguif posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:46 PM
    Puis quand ils se diront " tiens si on mettait plus de budget sur le prochain opus originale plutôt que de faire des truc moche a la Emerald Beyond" ça fera un flop, le grand classique.
    randyofmana posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:47 PM
    On est loin des chiffres de vente de la série à son apogée (l'original sur SNES s'est vendu a pas loin de 1 million et demi rien qu'au Japon, d'après la page wiki JP), mais ça fait plaisir de voir qu'elle n'est pas complètement ignorée de ce public (après ça reste le remake d'un épisode culte)
    leonsilverburg posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:50 PM
    Pas besoin de sortir la Switch 2 au Japon, elle se vendra easy jusqu'en 2030
    Très heureux du relatif succès de Romancing Saga 2!
    jenicris posted the 10/31/2024 at 01:59 PM
    randyofmana tous les tiers au japon ont drastiquement baissé hormi 2 ou 3 licences

    Y a que les jeux Nintendo qui se vendent encore
    wickette posted the 10/31/2024 at 02:01 PM
    Romancing Saga ca allait totalement à l’encontre de la logique puis le 2 quoi

    En tout cas j’apprécie beaucoup !

    Le score est bien au dessus de ce que je pensais pour RS2 au Japon, content .
    newtechnix posted the 10/31/2024 at 02:08 PM
    Les hausses de prix de la PS5 ont tué définitivement la PS5... des génies

    Romancing saga fait un bon score je trouve

    koei Tecmo fait un flop

    Il n'y aura pas d'effet Zelda
    randyofmana posted the 10/31/2024 at 02:26 PM
    jenicris Je sais bien, c'est même pour ça que je suis content de voir que cette série est encore capable de se vendre à + 110k, quand d'autres anciennes gloires du Japon peinent aujourd'hui à dépasser 50k la plupart du temps... J'ai donné les chiffres de l'époque SNES surtout pour rappel, comme la série est méconnue chez nous on a tendance à penser que c'est de l'ultra niche, alors qu'à l'époque ce n'était pas le cas !
    solarr posted the 10/31/2024 at 02:26 PM
    Avec 50 000 - 70 000 ventes par semaine et du soft qui s'achète par palette, pourquoi se presser de parler de la Switch 2... à bientôt 8 ans et avec la concurrence des consoles PC et de la plateforme leader, le Smartphone, ce qui n'existait pas du temps de la PS2...
