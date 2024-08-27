profile
Tales of Graces F Remastered sera en 30fps sur Switch
On apprend que si Tales of Graces F Remastered sera en toute logique en 60fps sur les consoles Sony, Microsoft et sur PC, ce ne sera pas le cas sur Switch.

https://noisypixel.net/tales-of-graces-f-remastered-confirms-60-fps/
    eyrtz
    posted the 08/27/2024 at 06:44 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    rbz posted the 08/27/2024 at 07:02 PM
    Cette console de grand mort. On en peut plus, sortez votre nouvelle machine big n...
    ouroboros4 posted the 08/27/2024 at 07:04 PM
    Idem.
    La Switch est à bout de souffle. La suite.
    5120x2880 posted the 08/27/2024 at 07:14 PM
    Là pour le coup on peut parler d'optimisation, le jeu est moins joli que Vesperia qui lui tourne en 60 sur Switch, non ?
    wickette posted the 08/27/2024 at 07:15 PM
    Autant j'ai très hâte de voir la switch 2,..autant ici je pense c'est plus sur bandai namco la faute mdr
    wantorx posted the 08/27/2024 at 07:51 PM
    wickette Bas non sinon ça serait 30fps sur toutes les plateformes, hors là c'est que sur la switch.
    wickette posted the 08/27/2024 at 08:02 PM
    wantorx
    Donc Cyberpunk 2077 était très bien optimisé sur console à sa sortie car sur PC on avait 60 fps ?

    Ils se sont concentrés sur une target 30 fps sur switch, sans faire l'effort de chercher plus sur ce build, au vu du rendu du jeu et de son ancienneté il est quand même étonnant.

    Le jeu a le même framerate que Doom eternals sur switch quoi ^^
    losz posted the 08/27/2024 at 08:18 PM
    Même pas capable de faire tourner un truc qui à la gueule d'un jeu ps2 à 60 fps, ca vient pas de la console à ce niveau, c'est juste les développeurs qui ont rien branlés.
    piratees posted the 08/27/2024 at 08:32 PM
    y avait déjà remaster sur PS3 ce foule pas trop
    duketogo posted the 08/27/2024 at 09:07 PM
    Bandai qui optimise comme des branques pour changer
