Nitro Express: Un run & gun japonais avec une vibe Super Nintendo en trailer
Annoncé lors du Playism direct, pour l'heure uniquement sur PC.











    posted the 08/08/2024 at 12:17 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    newtechnix posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:05 PM
    il a l'air excellent un délire à la Metal Slug en plus moderne et punchy
    shao posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:11 PM
    J'aurai plus dit une vibe neogeo perso. Mais ça à l'air cool en soit.
    gasmok2 posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:20 PM
    definitivement plus NeoGeo que SNES pour le coup, mais ça al 'air vraiment bon
    guiguif posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:28 PM
    shao gasmok2 je trouve perso que les sprites font plus 16bits que 32bits mais soit.
    stephenking posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:32 PM
    J’prefere 1000 fois Métal Slug Awakening que je suis en train de faire sur mon 15 Pro Max
    gasmok2 posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:38 PM
    guiguif
    ça tombe bien la NeoGeo est une 16bit (Motorola 68000, le même que la mégadrive mais a une fréquence plus élevée)
    guiguif posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:47 PM
    gasmok2 Dans tout les cas les sprites ne sont pas aussi poussé que sur un jeu neo geo, m'enfin on va pas se prendre la tronche pour ça n'est-ce pas ?
    gasmok2 posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:54 PM
    guiguif
    Après je suis tatillon car j'ai une NeoGeo AES avec pas mal de jeux, c'est essentiellement pour ça
    Mais on se prend jamais vraiment la tête, ça reste du jeu vidéo
