name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Nitro Express: Un run & gun japonais avec une vibe Super Nintendo en trailer
Annoncé lors du Playism direct, pour l'heure uniquement sur PC.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
newtechnix
posted the 08/08/2024 at 12:17 PM by
guiguif
comments (
8
)
newtechnix
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:05 PM
il a l'air excellent un délire à la Metal Slug en plus moderne et punchy
shao
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:11 PM
J'aurai plus dit une vibe neogeo perso. Mais ça à l'air cool en soit.
gasmok2
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:20 PM
definitivement plus NeoGeo que SNES pour le coup, mais ça al 'air vraiment bon
guiguif
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:28 PM
shao
gasmok2
je trouve perso que les sprites font plus 16bits que 32bits mais soit.
stephenking
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:32 PM
J’prefere 1000 fois Métal Slug Awakening que je suis en train de faire sur mon 15 Pro Max
gasmok2
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:38 PM
guiguif
ça tombe bien la NeoGeo est une 16bit (Motorola 68000, le même que la mégadrive mais a une fréquence plus élevée)
guiguif
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:47 PM
gasmok2
Dans tout les cas les sprites ne sont pas aussi poussé que sur un jeu neo geo, m'enfin on va pas se prendre la tronche pour ça n'est-ce pas ?
gasmok2
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:54 PM
guiguif
Après je suis tatillon car j'ai une NeoGeo AES avec pas mal de jeux, c'est essentiellement pour ça
Mais on se prend jamais vraiment la tête, ça reste du jeu vidéo
ça tombe bien la NeoGeo est une 16bit (Motorola 68000, le même que la mégadrive mais a une fréquence plus élevée)
Après je suis tatillon car j'ai une NeoGeo AES avec pas mal de jeux, c'est essentiellement pour ça
Mais on se prend jamais vraiment la tête, ça reste du jeu vidéo