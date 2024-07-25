profile
Soul Reaver I & II Remastered leaké ?
C'est via une photo prise au SDCC 2024 qu'on a pu apercevoir ces figurines des protagonistes de Legacy of Kain avec un petit "Soul Reaver I & II Remastered" sur la fiche des figurines


https://www.resetera.com/threads/legacy-of-kain-soul-reaver-i-ii-remastered-branding-seen-at-sdcc.937002/
    posted the 07/25/2024 at 08:23 PM by guiguif
    comments (20)
    noishe posted the 07/25/2024 at 08:40 PM
    SDCC 2024 plutôt ? Si c'est présenté là bas, l'annonce officielle est imminente, non ?

    Une excellente nouvelle si ça se confirme vraiment
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 07/25/2024 at 08:41 PM
    OH OUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII
    guiguif posted the 07/25/2024 at 08:43 PM
    noishe yep
    negan posted the 07/25/2024 at 08:45 PM
    D'ailleurs rien à voir mais on connaît le prix de tomba ?
    losz posted the 07/25/2024 at 08:57 PM
    Day one, j'aimerais bien un truc dans la ligné des tomb raider remaster.

    negan 20 euros normalement.
    bogsnake posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:14 PM
    oh mais nooon je vais pleurer de joie. J'adore cette saga (sauf blood omen 2)
    yogfei posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:26 PM
    Un miracle et une très bonne nouvelle
    idd posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:28 PM
    OMG best annonce de l'année si ça se fait vraiment.
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:31 PM

    j'espère, j'adorais blood omen 2
    kinectical posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:35 PM
    Pourquoi j’ai commencer a lancer mon feux sur l’écran ????
    marchale posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:38 PM
    J'aimerais tellement un remake de legacy of kain aussi
    zevoodoo posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:40 PM
    marchale un Blood Omen avec graphismes à la Diablo IV ou BG3
    marchale posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:44 PM
    zevoodoo carrément
    cladstrife59 posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:44 PM
    Excellente nouvelle et espérons que Blood Omen et Défiance soit prévu.
    Cette saga mérite de revenir.
    xynot posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:50 PM
    Qui possède la licence aujourd’hui ?
    ducknsexe posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:50 PM
    C'est peu être les figurines qui sont Remastered
    idd posted the 07/25/2024 at 09:51 PM
    cladstrife59 clair, il nous les faut tous et même une suite à défiance parce que le twist de fin préfigurait d'une suite de ouf
    tripy73 posted the 07/25/2024 at 10:37 PM
    L'une de mes licences préférées de la 1ère PlayStation, ce serait vraiment une excellente nouvelle s'ils arrivent en version remastered/remake
    volran posted the 07/25/2024 at 11:55 PM
    J'espère que ce soit vrai
    paulnewman posted the 07/26/2024 at 12:17 AM
    negan 3 éditions pour TOMBA chez Limited Run (PS5/SWIITCH/PC)
    -Standard (Special) 34,99 $
    -Classic (Steelbook) $69.99
    -Whoopee Edition (collector) $149.99

    https://limitedrungames.com/collections/tomba-special-edition
