Neverness to Everness: Le Zenless Zone Zero des créateurs de Tower of Fantasy
Cela va être la nouvelle marotte, apres les Genshin-like dans les univers Fantasy, voici les Genshin-like dans les univers urbains.
Les createurs de Tower of Fantasy annoncent donc Neverness to Everness, leur nouveau F2P, sur PC, consoles et mobile.


Trailer


Gameplay
    posted the 07/16/2024 at 10:57 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    rendan posted the 07/16/2024 at 10:59 AM
    C'est fou comment ils se copient entre eux.. Aucune originalité
    temporell posted the 07/16/2024 at 11:15 AM
    les mecs passe de ToF qui est moyen à ce truc, c'est impressionnant
    birmou posted the 07/16/2024 at 11:21 AM
    Vue ce qu'ils ont fait avec TOF en terme de foutage de gueule une chose est sûre c'est que je ne toucherais jamais à aucune autre de leurs productions.
    kikoo31 posted the 07/16/2024 at 12:28 PM
    rendan c'est ça les jeux mobiles .
    Les Candy crush liké il en a au taquet
    foxstep posted the 07/16/2024 at 12:53 PM
    Tower était daubé donc
