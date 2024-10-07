profile
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs jeux Emouvant / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo des Meilleurs jeux Émouvant.


3 ) The Last of Us Part II / 6 Points

Crisis Core : Final Fantasy VII / 6 Points


2 ) Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater / 7 Points

Shadow of the Colossus / 7 Points


1) Final Fantasy VII / 8 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux émouvant avec 4 Points :
Chrono Trigger / Final Fantasy X / What remains of Edith Finch / The Last Guardian


Ils ont étaient des "exclusivités" Sony (à leur sortie).
Ils ont eu droit à un remake ou un remaster.

Merci aux 28 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs jeux émouvant et leur point respectif
    posted the 07/10/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    gaeon posted the 07/10/2024 at 07:09 PM
    Je ne l'ai pas fait depuis longtemps mais dans mes souvenirs FF7 n'est pas spécialement synonyme d'émotion, tout du moins pas spécialement plus que les autres genre le 6, le 8, le 10...

    Un peu surpris de ne pas voir Zelda Tears of the Kingdom qui a son lot de cinématiques émouvantes et épiques non ? (Sans vouloir spoiler)

    Enfin ça reste un excellent top
    jenicris posted the 07/10/2024 at 07:42 PM
    Très bon top!
    mrpopulus posted the 07/10/2024 at 08:42 PM
    "Les 5 jeux sont japonais."

    The Last of Us Part 2 c'est ND qui est un studio américain.
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/10/2024 at 08:47 PM
    mrpopulus tu as raison, je vais enlever.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 07/10/2024 at 08:48 PM
    Et meeeerdeuu j'ai raté le vote!

    Sinon oui bon top, pour moi ça se joue entre Shadow et MGS3, FF7 reste un happy end malgré le choc de l'émotion.
