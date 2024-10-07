accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs jeux Emouvant / Gamekyo
Top 5 Gamekyo des
Meilleurs jeux Émouvant
.
3 )
The Last of Us Part II / 6 Points
Crisis Core : Final Fantasy VII / 6 Points
2 )
Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater / 7 Points
Shadow of the Colossus / 7 Points
1)
Final Fantasy VII / 8 Points
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mention honorable, Meilleurs jeux émouvant avec 4 Points :
Chrono Trigger / Final Fantasy X / What remains of Edith Finch / The Last Guardian
Ils ont étaient des "exclusivités" Sony (à leur sortie).
Ils ont eu droit à un remake ou un remaster.
Merci aux 28 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Meilleurs jeux émouvant et leur point respectif
marcelpatulacci
,
plistter
,
gaeon
posted the 07/10/2024 at 07:00 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
gaeon
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 07:09 PM
Je ne l'ai pas fait depuis longtemps mais dans mes souvenirs FF7 n'est pas spécialement synonyme d'émotion, tout du moins pas spécialement plus que les autres genre le 6, le 8, le 10...
Un peu surpris de ne pas voir Zelda Tears of the Kingdom qui a son lot de cinématiques émouvantes et épiques non ? (Sans vouloir spoiler)
Enfin ça reste un excellent top
jenicris
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 07:42 PM
Très bon top!
mrpopulus
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 08:42 PM
"Les 5 jeux sont japonais."
The Last of Us Part 2 c'est ND qui est un studio américain.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 08:47 PM
mrpopulus
tu as raison, je vais enlever.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 07/10/2024 at 08:48 PM
Et meeeerdeuu j'ai raté le vote!
Sinon oui bon top, pour moi ça se joue entre Shadow et MGS3, FF7 reste un happy end malgré le choc de l'émotion.
