1. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 88,425 / NEW

2. [NSW] Animal Crossing : New Horizons – 8,977 / 7,815,790

3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,473 / 5,884,212

4. [PS5] Elden Ring SHadow of the Erdtree Edition – 6,993 / 31,005

5. [NSW] Paper Mario : The Thousand-Year Door – 6,457 / 193,142

6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,037 / 3,554,008

7. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 4,438 / 994,862

8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 4,367 / 1,076,481

9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 3,807 / 1,877,772

10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,679 / 5,532,620



Switch OLED – 30,743

PS5 – 25,301

Switch Lite – 10,580

Switch – 4,942

PS5 Digital Edition – 2,204

Xbox Series X – 1,154

Xbox Series S – 438

PS4 – 218



46 265 Switch / 27 505 PS5 / 1 592 XSXIS