Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (6/24/24 – 6/30/24) / Luigi hante la première place
1. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 88,425 / NEW
2. [NSW] Animal Crossing : New Horizons – 8,977 / 7,815,790
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,473 / 5,884,212
4. [PS5] Elden Ring SHadow of the Erdtree Edition – 6,993 / 31,005
5. [NSW] Paper Mario : The Thousand-Year Door – 6,457 / 193,142
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,037 / 3,554,008
7. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 4,438 / 994,862
8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 4,367 / 1,076,481
9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 3,807 / 1,877,772
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,679 / 5,532,620

Switch OLED – 30,743
PS5 – 25,301
Switch Lite – 10,580
Switch – 4,942
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,204
Xbox Series X – 1,154
Xbox Series S – 438
PS4 – 218

46 265 Switch / 27 505 PS5 / 1 592 XSXIS
    posted the 07/04/2024 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    kidicarus posted the 07/04/2024 at 01:13 PM
    Petit score pour Luigi mansion 2,je dirais normal pour un jeu pas si vieux et qui se vendra sûrement pendant les deux mois d'été.
    La switch reste devant mais ça se resserre.
    gasmok2 posted the 07/04/2024 at 01:55 PM
    on en est à combien au niveau mondial pour la Switch?
