1. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – 88,425 / NEW
2. [NSW] Animal Crossing : New Horizons – 8,977 / 7,815,790
3. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 7,473 / 5,884,212
4. [PS5] Elden Ring SHadow of the Erdtree Edition – 6,993 / 31,005
5. [NSW] Paper Mario : The Thousand-Year Door – 6,457 / 193,142
6. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,037 / 3,554,008
7. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 4,438 / 994,862
8. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 4,367 / 1,076,481
9. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 3,807 / 1,877,772
10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 3,679 / 5,532,620
Switch OLED – 30,743
PS5 – 25,301
Switch Lite – 10,580
Switch – 4,942
PS5 Digital Edition – 2,204
Xbox Series X – 1,154
Xbox Series S – 438
PS4 – 218
46 265 Switch / 27 505 PS5 / 1 592 XSXIS
