Famitsu sales (6/17/24 – 6/23/24) / Elden Ring, le retour
1. [PS5] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 24,012 / NEW
2. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 7,303 / 39,191
3. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 7,189 / 186,685
4. [PS4] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 7,008 / NEW
5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,179 / 5,876,739
6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,103 / 7,806,813
7. [NSW] Radiant Silvergun – 5,455 / NEW
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,625 / 3,548,971
9. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories – 4,213 / 14,429
10. [NSW] Spirit Hunter: Death Mark x NG x Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II – 3,524 / NEW

Switch OLED – 26,476
PS5 – 19,661
Switch Lite – 7,721
Switch – 4,008
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,169
Xbox Series X – 771
Xbox Series S – 187
PS4 – 292

38 205 Switch / 22 830 PS5 / 958 XSXIS
PS : Semaine prochaine Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD / Super Monkey Ball : Banana Rumble / Neptunia VS Titan Dogoo
    posted the 06/27/2024 at 01:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    ippoyabuki posted the 06/27/2024 at 02:00 PM
    31 000 ventes et c'est ça "le retour" ? Après j'imagine que ceux qui sont vraiment intéressés par le DLC ont déjà le jeu de base
    noishe posted the 06/27/2024 at 02:11 PM
    ippoyabuki Revenir en première place après la sortie d'une extension, c'est quand même pas mal du tout, surtout vu l'état du marché console au Japon. Et comme tu dis, la plupart des gens ont déjà le jeu de base, et ont donc pris le DLC en dématérialisé.
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/27/2024 at 02:20 PM
    Nintendo est trop bête !

    Il aurait fallu que Nintendo mette en avant le jeu Ring Fit Adventure, certains Japonais auraient confondu avec Elden Ring, n’est-ce pas ?
