1. [PS5] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 24,012 / NEW

2. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 7,303 / 39,191

3. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 7,189 / 186,685

4. [PS4] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 7,008 / NEW

5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,179 / 5,876,739

6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,103 / 7,806,813

7. [NSW] Radiant Silvergun – 5,455 / NEW

8. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,625 / 3,548,971

9. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories – 4,213 / 14,429

10. [NSW] Spirit Hunter: Death Mark x NG x Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II – 3,524 / NEW



Switch OLED – 26,476

PS5 – 19,661

Switch Lite – 7,721

Switch – 4,008

PS5 Digital Edition – 3,169

Xbox Series X – 771

Xbox Series S – 187

PS4 – 292



38 205 Switch / 22 830 PS5 / 958 XSXIS

PS : Semaine prochaine Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD / Super Monkey Ball : Banana Rumble / Neptunia VS Titan Dogoo