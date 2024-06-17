1. [PS5] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 24,012 / NEW
2. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – 7,303 / 39,191
3. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 7,189 / 186,685
4. [PS4] Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – 7,008 / NEW
5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,179 / 5,876,739
6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 6,103 / 7,806,813
7. [NSW] Radiant Silvergun – 5,455 / NEW
8. [NSW] Minecraft – 4,625 / 3,548,971
9. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories – 4,213 / 14,429
10. [NSW] Spirit Hunter: Death Mark x NG x Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II – 3,524 / NEW
Switch OLED – 26,476
PS5 – 19,661
Switch Lite – 7,721
Switch – 4,008
PS5 Digital Edition – 3,169
Xbox Series X – 771
Xbox Series S – 187
PS4 – 292
38 205 Switch / 22 830 PS5 / 958 XSXIS
PS : Semaine prochaine Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD / Super Monkey Ball : Banana Rumble / Neptunia VS Titan Dogoo
