« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
ça c'est de la logique de prix avec Wargroove !
Wargroove + Wargroove 2 Bundle = 32,84€, Qui va l'acheter en pack ?
Wargroove : 6,79€ (promo) / Wargroove 2 : 15,59€ (promo) = 22,38€
posted the 06/12/2024 at 01:40 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
keiku
posted
the 06/12/2024 at 01:45 PM
Ca arrive souvent des cas comme ca...
serve
posted
the 06/12/2024 at 01:45 PM
Le nombre de fois ou j'ai vu ca pour des jeux que ce soit le PSN/Steam/Nintendo quelque fois je me demande comment ils peuvent faire des erreurs du genre.
churos45
posted
the 06/12/2024 at 01:51 PM
C'est pas une erreur, c'est pour profiter des gens inattentifs
naoshige11
posted
the 06/12/2024 at 02:16 PM
Ca serait plus honnête d'avoir le prix hors promo.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/12/2024 at 02:28 PM
naoshige11
Pendant ce temps là : Figment 1 + Figment 2 = 7,99€ au lieu de 39,99€
L'un des deux est en promo, sur le pack, ils font aussi une promo.
Wargroove les deux jeux sont en promo, mais le pack n'a aucune promo.
C'est incohérent.
wickette
posted
the 06/12/2024 at 02:59 PM
Le jeu n’a pas réussi à remplacer Advance wars (ni le remake d’ailleurs) malheureusement
Sinon je pense c’est juste une confusion derrière plus qu’une volonté d’entuber
naoshige11
posted
the 06/12/2024 at 05:20 PM
nicolasgourry
ce que je veut dire c'est que la promo des jeux à l'unité va pas durée, et que ça aurait été intéressant de savoir le prix de base pour voir si en effet y'a un problème ou si c'est juste la promo qui a pas été répercutée sur le pack. Du coup si la promo dure 1 mois, peut-être qu'après ça le pack sera plus intéressant (de pas grand chose, en général tu gagne que quelques euros).
citer un membre
