Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 5201
visites since opening : 8287691
ça c'est de la logique de prix avec Wargroove !



Wargroove + Wargroove 2 Bundle = 32,84€, Qui va l'acheter en pack ?

Wargroove : 6,79€ (promo) / Wargroove 2 : 15,59€ (promo) = 22,38€
    posted the 06/12/2024 at 01:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    keiku posted the 06/12/2024 at 01:45 PM
    Ca arrive souvent des cas comme ca...
    serve posted the 06/12/2024 at 01:45 PM
    Le nombre de fois ou j'ai vu ca pour des jeux que ce soit le PSN/Steam/Nintendo quelque fois je me demande comment ils peuvent faire des erreurs du genre.
    churos45 posted the 06/12/2024 at 01:51 PM
    C'est pas une erreur, c'est pour profiter des gens inattentifs
    naoshige11 posted the 06/12/2024 at 02:16 PM
    Ca serait plus honnête d'avoir le prix hors promo.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/12/2024 at 02:28 PM
    naoshige11
    Pendant ce temps là : Figment 1 + Figment 2 = 7,99€ au lieu de 39,99€
    L'un des deux est en promo, sur le pack, ils font aussi une promo.
    Wargroove les deux jeux sont en promo, mais le pack n'a aucune promo.
    C'est incohérent.
    wickette posted the 06/12/2024 at 02:59 PM
    Le jeu n’a pas réussi à remplacer Advance wars (ni le remake d’ailleurs) malheureusement

    Sinon je pense c’est juste une confusion derrière plus qu’une volonté d’entuber
    naoshige11 posted the 06/12/2024 at 05:20 PM
    nicolasgourry ce que je veut dire c'est que la promo des jeux à l'unité va pas durée, et que ça aurait été intéressant de savoir le prix de base pour voir si en effet y'a un problème ou si c'est juste la promo qui a pas été répercutée sur le pack. Du coup si la promo dure 1 mois, peut-être qu'après ça le pack sera plus intéressant (de pas grand chose, en général tu gagne que quelques euros).
