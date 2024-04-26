profile
[Multi] Shadow of the Ninja Reborn / Date


Éditeur : NatsumeAtari
Développeur : Tengo Project
Prévu PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch
Date de sortie : 29 Aout 2024
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Coréen / Chinois / Japonais.

Le jeu est développé par Tengo Project (Pocky & Rocky Reshrined)
C'est un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).




Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TnTZl8bZ44
    gamerdome
    posted the 04/26/2024 at 12:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ducknsexe posted the 04/26/2024 at 01:02 PM
    Cher les enseignes Amazon, Micromania il annonce la sortie du jeu pour le 31 juillet.
    gamerdome posted the 04/26/2024 at 01:30 PM
    Il a l'air bien fun !
