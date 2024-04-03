1. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 40,991 / NEW

2. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 24,482 / 287,138

3. [PS5] Unicorn Overlord – 24,398 / NEW

4. [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise – 14,128 / NEW

5. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 13,238 / 116,761

6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,669 / 5,739,869

7. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 11,417 / 1,779,209

8. [PS4] Unicorn Overlord – 8,797 / NEW

9. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 7,053 / 1,006,010

10. [NSW] Splatoon – 6,460 / 4,246,168



Switch OLED – 50,240

PS5 – 34,799

Switch Lite – 10,762

Switch – 4,896

PS5 Digital Edition – 4,265

Xbox Series X – 2,290

PS4 – 1,816

Xbox Series S – 1,456

New 2DS LL – 14



65 898 Switch / 39 064 PS5 / 3 746 XSXIS