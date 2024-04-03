1. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 40,991 / NEW
2. [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 24,482 / 287,138
3. [PS5] Unicorn Overlord – 24,398 / NEW
4. [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise – 14,128 / NEW
5. [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 13,238 / 116,761
6. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 11,669 / 5,739,869
7. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 11,417 / 1,779,209
8. [PS4] Unicorn Overlord – 8,797 / NEW
9. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru – 7,053 / 1,006,010
10. [NSW] Splatoon – 6,460 / 4,246,168
Switch OLED – 50,240
PS5 – 34,799
Switch Lite – 10,762
Switch – 4,896
PS5 Digital Edition – 4,265
Xbox Series X – 2,290
PS4 – 1,816
Xbox Series S – 1,456
New 2DS LL – 14
65 898 Switch / 39 064 PS5 / 3 746 XSXIS
posted the 03/14/2024 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
J'espère qu'un jour, Vanillaware aura le même succès que FromSoftware.